Ryzen 9 7950X Soars To 6.5 GHz, Shattering Two CPU Records

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors continue to capture leading positions across many popular benchmarking apps. Earlier this week, AMD officially publicized a quartet of world record benchmark scores, grasped by the yet-to-be-released ‘Raphael’ flagship, the Ryzen 9 7950X. Today the red team emailed Tom’s Hardware to tip us off that OC expert Sampson has been busy again, using liquid nitrogen cooling to push Cinebench benchmarking scores into the stratosphere.

To quickly recap the benchmarks from earlier in the week, world record scores were with the 16-core Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X chip and a conventional 280mm AiO cooler. The records covered performance in Cinebench R15, R20, and R23 (measuring 3D scene rendering performance) and Z-Zip (an archiving program). We mentioned that the records were a sign of things to come, but we didn’t expect such a swift LN2-fuelled follow-up. However, in its email to us, AMD was pretty jubilant describing the new world records as “groundbreaking performance … blazing past previous records.”

The first new performance record AMD wanted to highlight was a score of 48,235 in Cinebench R23 nT (opens in new tab) with a Ryzen 9 7950X @ 6.45 GHz all-core, using a Reaktor 2.1 LN2 pot, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill DDR5 memory.

Putting this new score into perspective, it is 7,814 points (+16.2%) higher than the previous LN2 record. Splave (opens in new tab) has been (temporarily?) demoted to the No.2 spot with his Core i9-12900KS powered score of 40,421 points.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: HWBot ) (Image credit: HWBot )

Another Cinebench record toppled hard at the mercy of Sampson’s LN2 cooled Ryzen 9 7950X. In this instance, the top-end Raphael CPU achieved 18,605 in Cinebench R20 nT (opens in new tab) with a Ryzen 9 7950X @ 6.5 GHz all-core, using a Kingpin T-Rex LN2 pot, ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill DDR5 memory.

This new Ryzen-powered score is 2,914 points (+15.8%) higher than the previous LN2 record and beats the conventionally cooled Raphael score from earlier this week by a similar margin.

At the time of writing, these powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 chips are the reserve of a select few. It will be interesting to see the achievements once the competition opens up to the masses. As a reminder, AMD’s first four Raphael CPUs will be available this Tuesday, September 27.