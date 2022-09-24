Ryzen 9 7950X Soars To 6.5 GHz, Shattering Two CPU Records

By Mark Tyson
published

Two more Cinebench records got truly busted

(Image credit: HWBot)

AMD’s Ryzen 7000 processors continue to capture leading positions across many popular benchmarking apps. Earlier this week, AMD officially publicized a quartet of world record benchmark scores, grasped by the yet-to-be-released ‘Raphael’ flagship, the Ryzen 9 7950X. Today the red team emailed Tom’s Hardware to tip us off that OC expert Sampson has been busy again, using liquid nitrogen cooling to push Cinebench benchmarking scores into the stratosphere.

To quickly recap the benchmarks from earlier in the week, world record scores were with the 16-core Zen 4 Ryzen 9 7950X chip and a conventional 280mm AiO cooler. The records covered performance in Cinebench R15, R20, and R23 (measuring 3D scene rendering performance) and Z-Zip (an archiving program). We mentioned that the records were a sign of things to come, but we didn’t expect such a swift LN2-fuelled follow-up. However, in its email to us, AMD was pretty jubilant describing the new world records as “groundbreaking performance … blazing past previous records.”

The first new performance record AMD wanted to highlight was a score of 48,235 in Cinebench R23 nT (opens in new tab) with a Ryzen 9 7950X @ 6.45 GHz all-core, using a Reaktor 2.1 LN2 pot, ASUS ROG Crosshair X670E Hero motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill DDR5 memory.

Putting this new score into perspective, it is 7,814 points (+16.2%) higher than the previous LN2 record. Splave (opens in new tab) has been (temporarily?) demoted to the No.2 spot with his Core i9-12900KS powered score of 40,421 points.

Ryzen 9 7950X benchmark records
(Image credit: HWBot)

Another Cinebench record toppled hard at the mercy of Sampson’s LN2 cooled Ryzen 9 7950X. In this instance, the top-end Raphael CPU achieved 18,605 in Cinebench R20 nT (opens in new tab) with a Ryzen 9 7950X @ 6.5 GHz all-core, using a Kingpin T-Rex LN2 pot, ASRock X670E Taichi motherboard, and 32GB of G.Skill DDR5 memory.

This new Ryzen-powered score is 2,914 points (+15.8%) higher than the previous LN2 record and beats the conventionally cooled Raphael score from earlier this week by a similar margin.

At the time of writing, these powerful AMD Ryzen 7000 chips are the reserve of a select few. It will be interesting to see the achievements once the competition opens up to the masses. As a reminder, AMD’s first four Raphael CPUs will be available this Tuesday, September 27.

Mark Tyson
Mark Tyson
Freelance News Writer

Mark Tyson is a Freelance News Writer at Tom's Hardware US. He enjoys covering the full breadth of PC tech; from business and semiconductor design to products approaching the edge of reason.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Friesiansam
    That’s all very well but, what a CPU can do when cooled by LN2, is irrelevant for almost all potential customers.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    It does show that the 7950x draws 270W maximum under LN2 meaning that AMD is pushing it very far by using a tpp of 230.
    Basically going for the highest overclock a average 7590x will be able to reach without exploding.
    So much for innovation I guess.
    Reply
  • Fates_Demise
    Friesiansam said:
    That’s all very well but, what a CPU can do when cooled by LN2, is irrelevant for almost all potential customers.

    Actually it's not irrelevant, it directly correlates with performance possible at lower cooling solutions also. If this gets 16% on LN2 over a 12900ks, your likely to push around 16% if both were on water/or air.
    Reply
  • zecoeco
    TerryLaze said:
    It does show that the 7950x draws 270W maximum under LN2 meaning that AMD is pushing it very far by using a tpp of 230.
    Basically going for the highest overclock a average 7590x will be able to reach without exploding.
    So much for innovation I guess.
    i9 13900K consumed 400W to reach the same frequency on LN2.
    Thats 30% more power than 7950X (270W)..!
    Reply
  • TCA_ChinChin
    TerryLaze said:
    It does show that the 7950x draws 270W maximum under LN2 meaning that AMD is pushing it very far by using a tpp of 230.
    Basically going for the highest overclock a average 7590x will be able to reach without exploding.
    So much for innovation I guess.
    I mean if I'm understanding your comment correctly, isn't that a good thing? People will be able to get the most performance out of the box without overclocking themselves since AMD has tuned the chips to boost to their maximum potential already? I mean manual overclocking on the AMD side has been on the decline for a couple of gens now I believe, with several versions of PBO, auto-overclocking, etc. (I don't have any Ryzen chips so I can't remember or say from personal experience). I guess it sucks for people who like overclocking themselves, but I imagine for a lot of people its probably a net positive. Seems pretty innovative IMO.

    Power draw definitely seems to be higher than previous generations but it should be similar to 12/13th gen Intel.
    Reply
  • TerryLaze
    zecoeco said:
    i9 13900K
    That's the 12900 unless you found info on the 13900k, if you did please link.
    zecoeco said:
    i9 13900K consumed 400W to reach the same frequency on LN2.
    Thats 30% more power than 7950X (270W)..!
    But it means that the 240W PL2 that intel allows is about half the power the CPU can survive.
    While everybody was saying that intel is pushing them to the limit to be able to compete...
    Now AMD is pushing it to the actual limit and everybody will say that it's a good thing.
    TCA_ChinChin said:
    I mean if I'm understanding your comment correctly, isn't that a good thing?
    Yes if AMD does it it's a good thing, all this time where intel was allegedly doing it everybody was saying that it's a bad thing that only shows in how bad a situation intel is in.
    Reply
  • Friesiansam
    Fates_Demise said:
    Actually it's not irrelevant, it directly correlates with performance possible at lower cooling solutions also. If this gets 16% on LN2 over a 12900ks, your likely to push around 16% if both were on water/or air.
    I'm sure there will be some who care, many likely to be those who buy one so they can say they have the best. Most who are buying one because they have a good usage case for a 16C 32T $700 CPU, are not going to care what extreme overclockers can do with it.
    Reply