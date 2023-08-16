Sabrent External SSD Delivers 1TB At 2.7 GB/s For $199

Sabrent has unleashed the company's new Rocket Nano XTRM (SB-XTMN-1TB) to rival the best external SSDs. Designed to take advantage of Thunderbolt 3, the external SSD offers consumers 1TB of storage with transfer speeds of up to 2,700 MB/s.

The Rocket Nano XTRM measures 2.7 x 1.1 x 0.5 inches and weighs 2.2 ounces. It's slightly smaller than your typical bank card. The aluminum body helps keep the weight down while providing heat dissipation benefits. The lightweight and compact design lets you take the external SSD anywhere, including inside your shirt pocket. An optional handy silicon sleeve is available to keep the external SSD safe from accidental drops and harsh environments.

The Rocket Nano XTRM uses a USB Type-C connection, allowing it to connect to your desktop PC, laptop, smartphone, tablet, or any other device with a USB-C port. It's the preferred interface where the Thunderbolt 3-certified external SSD can hit its advertised 2,700 MB/s transfer speeds. The quoted performance shows that the Rocket Nano XTRM is a worthy rival for the SanDisk Pro-G40, which we consider the best portable SSD.

The Rocket Nano XTRM doesn't necessarily require a USB Type-C port. It is backward compatible with previous USB ports, such as USB 3.2 Gen2x1, but it'll cripple the transfer speeds to 900 MB/s. Sabrent includes two cables with the Rocket Nano XTRM: a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable and a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable. Regarding compatibility, the external SSD works right out of the box on Windows and macOS operating systems without additional drivers or power cables.

The Rocket Nano XTRM 1TB retails for $199.99 on Amazon. However, Sabrent is running a special sale for the external SSD's introduction, where it can be yours for $169.99. The Rocket Nano XTRM comes with a one-year warranty. However, registering your product with Sabrent will extend the warranty period to three years.