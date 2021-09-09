Our Favorite SSD, Samsung 980 Pro, Keeps Getting Cheaper

Samsung's 980 PRO SSD tops our list of the best SSDs and for good reason. The PCIe NVMe drive, which takes advance of the added bandwidth of the PCIe x4 interface, delivers impressive read and write speeds, whether you care about sequential or random performance.

Samsung boasts up to 7,000 MBps reads and 5,100 MBps write rates for the 2TB model, along with peak random read and random write IOPS of 1,000,000. In our review of the 980 PRO, we noted its speedy game loading time and its class-leading 50GB copy transfer rate in DiskBench, along with strong performance on the benchmark's 6.5GB Zip file read test.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung 980 PRO on a great sale in its 2TB, 1TB and 500GB capacities. The 2TB model, which is normally $429 was on sale for $342. its lowest price ever. That's pretty decent for a 2TB PCIe gen. 4 SSD these days.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD (2TB): was $429, now $342 at Amazon

This 2TB version of the Samsung 980 PRO offers a great balance between price and capacity. This speedy, PCIe x4 NVMe SSD is our current pick for best SSD overall.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD (1TB): was $229, now $182 at Amazon

This 1TB version of the Samsung 980 PRO offers the same great 7,000 MB/s read speed and impressive thermal control as its big brother.

If these two are out of your price range, consider grabbing the 500GB capacity of the Samsung 980 PRO and using it as a boot drive. It provides similar performance with rated read/write sequential transfer rates of 6,900 and 5,000 MBps respectively, along with peak random read rates of 800,000 IOPS and random writes of 1,000,000 IOPs. It's currently on sale for $120.