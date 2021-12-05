Best Holiday SSD and Hard Drive Deals 2021

Cyber Monday and Black Friday may be in the books for 2021, but you can still score a great deal on storage. Whether it's picking up a speedy new boot drive (perhaps one of the best SSDs) or adding secondary storage that increases your capacity, the holiday season is a great time to buy a new SSD or HDD.

This is also a good time to look for savings on the best external drives you can use for backup or for transferring data between all your devices. If you don't already have a large external hard drive or SSD, you really should get one in order to do full system backups or just keep your important files somewhere besides the cloud.

SSD Deals: What to Look For

2.5-inch or M.2: Most internal SSDs are either 2.5-inch or M.2 form factor. 2.5-inch drives connect to SATA ports and can replace old-school mechanical hard drives. M.2 drives look like RAM sticks and plug into dedicated M.2 ports.

SATA or NVMe: SSDs either use the SATA or NVMe interface, with the latter being as much as six times faster (or more). However, you need to know which your PC supports. All 2.5-inch drives are SATA, but M.2 drives could be either NVMe or SATA interface.

Capacity: 1TB seems to be the sweet spot for price and performance, with decent NVMe drives going of around $100 or less and high-performance ones in the sub $150 range. You can save money with a 512GB drive or, for an older PC with limited needs, a 256GB unit can be extremely cheap.

SSD Deal Tips

Each SSD deal listed below was individually verified to ensure value. But don't just take our word for it - there are tools you can use to improve your research game.

We recommend using third-party applications to help research price history and compare SSD prices between vendors. Google Shopping and PCPartPicker provide useful comparison data, while CamelCamelCamel is ideal for checking Amazon price history. Using these websites will help make sure any deals you find are genuine.

Best Holiday SSD and HDD Deals Overall

MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD: was $179.99, now $74.99 after MIR at Newegg MSI Spatium M470 PCIe 4.0 1TB SSD: was $179.99, now $74.99 after MIR at Newegg

For those looking for cheap PCIe 4.0 storage, it's hard to beat the MSI Spatium M470 which is rates for 5,000 MBps sequential reads and 4,400 MBps sequential writes.

Crucial P2 1TB: was $109, now $83 at Amazon Crucial P2 1TB: was $109, now $83 at Amazon This SSD has a 1TB storage capacity and can reach read/write speeds as high as 2400/1900 Mbps. It has an M.2 form factor and comes with a 5-year warranty.

Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $184, now $179 at Amazon Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $184, now $179 at Amazon

Our favorite SSD thanks to its epic performance and superb power efficiency, the Samsung 980 Pro (1TB) offers sequential read and write speeds of 7,000 and 5,100 MBps.

Samsung 980 (1TB) PCIe 3.0 SSD: was $119, now $99 at Amazon Samsung 980 (1TB) PCIe 3.0 SSD: was $119, now $99 at Amazon

This speedy, NVMe SSD promises sequential read and write speeds of 3,500 and 3,000 MBps respectively.

Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1TB): was $139, now $123 at Amazon Samsung 970 EVO Plus (1TB): was $139, now $123 at Amazon

This popular, Editor's Choice NVMe SSD is within $5 of its all-time low price. The Samsung 970 Evo Plus 1TB capacity promises 3,500 MBps reads and 3,300 MBps writes, along with 600 TBW of endurance.

Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD: was $999, now $749 at Amazon (save $250) Sabrent 4TB Rocket 4 Plus NVMe SSD: was $999, now $749 at Amazon (save $250)

This 4TB Sabrent Rocket 4 Plus SSD delivers up to 7.1GB/s of read and 6.6 GB/s of write throughput and is now on sale at its all-time lowest price.

WD BLACK SN750 2TB SSD: was $379, now $219 at Amazon WD BLACK SN750 2TB SSD: was $379, now $219 at Amazon

This PCIe 3.0 M.2 SSD from Western Digital sports a sleek design that will fit into any build, along with fast read speeds up to 3,470 MB/s, which will really speed up loading times across your favorite games.

Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus (PCIe 4): was $179, now $159 at Amazon Sabrent 1TB Rocket 4 Plus (PCIe 4): was $179, now $159 at Amazon

This PCIe 4, NVMe SSD blew us away when we reviewed it, returning scores that were similar to the more-expensive WD Black SN850 and Samsung 980 PRO. It promises sequential reads and writes of up to 7,000 and 5,300 MBps.

PNY XLR8 CS3040 (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $259.99, now $229.99 at Best Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (2TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: was $259.99, now $229.99 at Best Buy

This 2TB PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD comes in at a capacious 2TB capacity with up to 5,600 MB/s reads and 4,300 MB/s writes. It would make a perfect upgrade for a PC or even a PlayStation 5.

Corsair MP600 Core 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: was $154, now $119 at Amazon Corsair MP600 Core 1TB M.2 NVMe SSD: was $154, now $119 at Amazon

This PCIe Gen 4.0 SSD is compatible with PS5 — making it one of the best priced options ready for the update tomorrow.

Samsung 980 PRO SSD (500GB): was $149, now $109 at Amazon Samsung 980 PRO SSD (500GB): was $149, now $109 at Amazon

If the 2TB is a little out your price range, the 500GB Samsung 980 PRO also takes advantage of the PCIe x4 interface to offer sequential transfer rates of up to 6,900 MB/s read and 5,000 MB/s write.

WD Black SN850 500GB: was $149, now $94 at Amazon WD Black SN850 500GB: was $149, now $94 at Amazon

This PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD offers impressively fast read/write speeds of up to 7000/5300 MB/s, a minimal design and comprehensive WD Black software dashboard for keeping it running at its best.

Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $279, now $199 at Amazon Sabrent Rocket 2TB NVMe SSD: was $279, now $199 at Amazon

This internal performance SSD gives your build a serious speed increase with sequential read speeds up to 3,400 MB/s and 2,700 MB/s write, based on Toshiba’s BiCS 3D TLC NAND flash memory. Plus, Sabrent’s software package helps you make the most of your drive.

Mushkin Enhanced Pilot-E M.2 2280: was $309, now $199 at Newegg Mushkin Enhanced Pilot-E M.2 2280: was $309, now $199 at Newegg

Need a lot of NVMe storage for a good price? Mushkin nails this with their 2TB M.2 drive for under $200. Max sequential read speeds up to 3,500 MB/s and write up to 3,100 MB/s.

Sabrent 4TB Rocket: was $749, now $589 at Amazon Sabrent 4TB Rocket: was $749, now $589 at Amazon

This 4TB SSD from Sabrent is discounted to a new low of $689 through Amazon. It has an M.2 form factor with read/write speeds up to 4900/3500 MB/s.

XPG SX8100 4TB SSD: was $699, now $449 at B&H XPG SX8100 4TB SSD: was $699, now $449 at B&H

This 4TB SSD is down to $449 at B&H Photo. It has read/write speeds as high as 3500/3000 MB/s.

Best Holiday External SSD / HDD / NAS Deals

WD Elements 14TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $339, now $279 at Newegg (save $60) WD Elements 14TB Desktop Hard Drive: was $339, now $279 at Newegg (save $60)

This external hard drive features a beefy 14TB of storage capacity connected via USB 3.0 in a relatively unobtrusive casing that packs a tremendous amount of capacity.

Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD: was $170, now $109 at Amazon Samsung SSD T7 Portable External SSD: was $170, now $109 at Amazon

This 1TB SSD comes in three colors including gray, blue, and red. It has read/write speeds as fast as 1050/1000 MB/s and connects using a USB 3.2 interface.

Sandisk NVME Extreme Portable 1TB: was $139, now $99 at Costco Sandisk NVME Extreme Portable 1TB: was $139, now $99 at Costco

Get $40 off this tiny, stylish and incredibly speedy portable SSD from SanDisk — sporting a rugged, durable construction and impressive read/write speeds you'd expect from an NVMe drive.

WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive: was $419, now $249 at Best Buy WD Easystore 14TB external hard drive: was $419, now $249 at Best Buy

Right now at Best Buy, you can grab a fast 14TB of 7,200-RPM HDD storage right now for $199.99, which is far less than what you would pay for the drive inside if bought separately from its enclosure!

SanDisk Extreme V2 4TB: was $769, now $539 at Best Buy SanDisk Extreme V2 4TB: was $769, now $539 at Best Buy

The Extreme V2 4TB provides ample space and very fast transfer speeds for your backups.

