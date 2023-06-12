Samsung's 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9 DQHD Gaming Monitor Hits Preorder for $2,200

The ultrawide gaming monitor market has exploded in popularity in recent years, and Samsung is taking full advantage with the release of the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9. Not only is Samsung using OLED technology, which is lauded for its inky blacks and rich colors, but it uses the uncommon Dual Quad HD resolution (5120 x 1440). That works out to an aspect ratio of 32:9 and offers a lot of horizontal real estate to view multiple documents side-by-side.

But the Odyssey OLED G9 is mostly about gaming, which is confirmed by its 0.03ms response time (gray-to-gray) and 240Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support. As you might expect, the Odyssey OLED G9 employs Samsung’s Quantum Dot technology, which results in a richer color palette and improved brightness over what’s already possible with traditional OLED panels.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung also claims that the Odyssey OLED G9 is DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified; however, the typical brightness is 250 nits. As is typically the case with these massive ultrawide monitors, this is a curved panel to help slightly wrap the content around your periphery. In this case, it’s a 1800R curve.

Regarding connectivity, Samsung equips the Odyssey OLED G9 with two HDMI 2.1 ports (one full size, one micro) and a single DisplayPort 1.4 connection. There’s also a USB hub for managing your peripherals. Other features include dual 5-watt speakers along with CoreSync and Core Lightning+ for you RGB aficionados out there.

One other key feature included with the monitor is the Samsung Gaming Hub, which gives direct access from the monitor to game streaming services like Nvidia GeForce Now and Xbox Game Pass, thanks to integrated Wi-Fi.

Samsung has opened up preorders for the Odyssey OLED G9 today, with Best Buy offering it for $2,199. According to Best Buy, preorders will arrive on June 26th. Of course, Samsung is also offering the monitor directly, and from today through June 25th it is offering a $250 electronic gift card with each preorder purchase.