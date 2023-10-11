Samsung Will Produce 3nm Server CPUs for Unknown Company

Samsung Foundry has landed an order to make a server-grade processor using a 3nm-class process technology with gate-all-around (GAA) transistors for an overseas company, according to a press release by ADTechnology, a South Korean contract chip designer. The 2.5D system-in-package will use a 3nm chiplet or chiplets coupled with HBM memory.

"We are pleased to announce our 3nm design collaboration with AD Technology," said Jung Ki-Bong, Vice President of Samsung Electronics Foundry Business Development team. "This project will set a good precedent in the collaboration program between Samsung Electronics Foundry Division and our ecosystem partners, and Samsung Electronics Foundry Division will strengthen our cooperation with partners to provide the best quality to our customers."

Samsung has at least three 3nm-class process technologies featuring GAA transistors in its roadmap. The company currently uses its 'early' SF3E production node to make chips for cryptocurrency mining. Still, next year, the company will have an SF3 technology aimed at more advanced system-on-chips (SoCs) for various applications, including potentially server-grade products. In addition, the company has a performance-enhanced SF3P manufacturing process that better fits server processors.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Neither ADTechnology nor Samsung Foundry disclose what kind of SoC they are set to develop and produce for which company. Also, Pulsenews claims that the client is from the U.S. We only know that it is aimed at data centers, is made on a 3nm process technology, uses HBM memory, and is developed by a company that preferred to hire a contract chip designer to implement it. In theory, the processor could be one of many AI-oriented chips that are currently in development. Yet, this is a speculation on our part.

"This 3nm project will be one of the largest semiconductor products in the industry," said Park Joon-Gyu, chief executive of AD Technology. "This 3nm and 2.5D design experience will be a significant differentiation factor between other companies and AD Technology. We will do our utmost to deliver the best design results to our customers."