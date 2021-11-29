Sapphire Radeon X080 and X060 RDNA2 Mining Cards Spotted

Spanish-language website El Chapuzas Informático has leaked a pair of supposed RDNA2-based Sapphire mining cards. According to the site, AMD board partners are naturally catering to the pent-up demand from cryptocurrency miners - just not out in the open, due to the expected backlash in a market that's sorely lacking in supply.

The Sapphire GPRO Radeon X080 and X060 accelerators are even marketed by Sapphire according to their MH/s capabilities - but they're impossible to find in mainstream outlets, and are even absent from the manufacturers' website. Naturally, all of this information should be taken with adequate amounts of salt.

Image 1 of 3 Specifications slide for the Sapphire X080 (Image credit: El Chapuzas Informático) Image 2 of 3 Specifications slide for the Sapphire X060 (Image credit: El Chapuzas Informático) Image 3 of 3 The Sapphire X060 takes its looks from the Sapphire Pulse series. (Image credit: El Chapuzas Informático)

El Chapuzas Informático has nevertheless gained access to two product sheets for these Radeon X080 and X060 accelerators - with the higher numbering indicating higher mining performance. The Sapphire GPRO X080 is rated for 38.0MH/s @ 165W TGP, with Sapphire claiming a maximum 41.6MH/s @ 93W TGP after optimizations to power consumption. The Sapphire GPRO X060 shows slightly lesser performance: it's rated for 27.8MH/s @ 100W TGP, or 29.4MH/s @ 60W TGP after optimizations.

According to the leaked specifications, the Sapphire X080 is based on the Navi 22 silicon, sporting 2,304 Stream Processors (SP) clocked at 2,132MHz. The 10GB of GDDR6 memory clocked at 16Gbps sends information through a PCIe Gen 4.0 x16 interface across a 160-bit bus. As Linux is the premier platform for mining, the card is being reported as only supporting the Linux operating system. Being specifically geared for cryptocurrency mining, the X080 features a headless design - completely bare of any display connectors. El Chapuzas Informático estimates pricing for each X080 accelerator to be set at €750 (~$846).

The GPRO X060, on the other hand, is based on the Navi 23 XL chip with 1,792 SPs, offering a boost clock of 2,044MHz, and 8GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 128-bit interface (limited to 8x PCIe 4.0 despite it having a 16x physical connector). Interestingly, the X060 has DisplayPort and HDMI outputs, so the card can theoretically be used for workloads other than pure mining. The GPRO X060 is estimated to retail for around €550 (~$620).