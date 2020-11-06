Sapphire Teases Pulse Variant of the RX 6800 XT

Sapphire just teased its flagship Nitro+ RX 6800 XT yesterday, and like clockwork, they are teasing another card today. This morning they announced the new RX 6800 XT Pulse on Twitter with a black shroud and triple-fan cooler design, making this the 2nd custom-built RX 6800 XT the company has revealed so far.

We don't know anything about the card's specifications right now, all we have is a sneak peek of the Pulse's triple-fan cooler and that's it. It is cool to see both the Nitro and the Pulse will feature triple-fan cooler designs. If you look at Sapphire's RX 5700 XT offerings, the Nitro was the only model that featured triple-fan cooling. Traditionally the Pulse cards from Sapphire are just a notch down in hierarchy from the company's flagship Nitro series of graphics cards. Usually, the Pulse lineup has slightly fewer features, a less powerful cooler, and a smaller form factor over the Nitro cards.

But, this doesn't mean the cards are budget-oriented or cheaply made. Sapphire's Pulse cards are some of the best SKUs they make, the cooling is usually plenty for its accompanying GPU and the cards are almost always aesthetically pleasing. The big advantage you get buying the Pulse is pricing, which normally is significantly cheaper over the Nitro SKUs, while retaining excellent performance.

Of course, this was just a sneak peek at what's to come for the Sapphire RX 6800 XT Pulse, as availability and pricing has not been revealed at this time. If Sapphire keeps this up, hopefully, we'll get a preview of its upcoming RX 6800 and RX 6900 XT models as well.