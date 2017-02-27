Trending

SilverStone Announces LED Light Strip Control Box

By Accessories 

SilverStone announced a new RGB light strip control box with an eight-port signal control, the LSB01, to help enthusiasts manage their rig's lighting.

The LSB01 "expands the amount of lighting that one can control and solves the problem of insufficient RGB 4pin connectors," according to SilverStone. It's made for SilverStone's LS02 RGB LED light strips and is compatible with Asus' Aura Sync, Asrock's Aura RGB LED, and MSI's Mystic Light Sync, among other management tools.

SilverStone packaged two of the LS02 flexible light strips with each LSB01 control box. The company didn't say when it will debut, but it did say the MSRP is 33€ excluding VAT, and a placeholder on Newegg's website says the device will cost roughly $35 whenever it's released in the U.S.

Model No.SST-LSB01
MaterialPlastic outer shell
Included Parts2 x SST-LS02 RGB LED strip2 x Extend Y cable1 x RGB 4pin signal cable1 x 4pin peripheral cable
Signal InputVia RGB 4pin host (+12V, G, R, B) or built-in IC control
Signal OutputSilverStone custom RGB 4pin x 8
Net Weight30g
Dimensions (W x H x D)46 x 19 x 85mm1.81  x 0.75  x 3.35 in.
  • Tom Griffin 27 February 2017 19:31
    Kinda expensive for a capacitor and ladder resistor network. Guess the ports make up for it; wonder if it has an "Off" switch. ;)
  • Johnpombrio 27 February 2017 22:31
    My ASUS Strix Z270E mobo has two LED RGB headers capable of handling 6 foot of 150 LED 16 foot strips. I made four strips, 2 18 inch ones for top and bottom of the inside of the case and 2 1 foot ones for the front under the mesh of my Corsair 760T white tower. I needed cable, 4 pin headers to 4 wire connectors, and two more strip to strip connectors to get it to work.
