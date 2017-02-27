SilverStone Announces LED Light Strip Control Box

SilverStone announced a new RGB light strip control box with an eight-port signal control, the LSB01, to help enthusiasts manage their rig's lighting.

The LSB01 "expands the amount of lighting that one can control and solves the problem of insufficient RGB 4pin connectors," according to SilverStone. It's made for SilverStone's LS02 RGB LED light strips and is compatible with Asus' Aura Sync, Asrock's Aura RGB LED, and MSI's Mystic Light Sync, among other management tools.

SilverStone packaged two of the LS02 flexible light strips with each LSB01 control box. The company didn't say when it will debut, but it did say the MSRP is 33€ excluding VAT, and a placeholder on Newegg's website says the device will cost roughly $35 whenever it's released in the U.S.