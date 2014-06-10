SilverStone Reveals Pumpless Liquid Cooling System

Editor's Note: While Computex took place last week and all of the news announcements are behind us, we're still sorting through hundreds of in-person meetings and demonstrations, picking out just a few more of the most interesting items we saw up close.

Water cooling has gained a lot of popularity recently, but one of the bigger problems people keep running into is water pumps that break. If that's not an issue, cheaper water pumps are also often quite noisy, defeating the purpose of cooling your system with water.

SilverStone showed its new TD04 pumpless liquid cooler at Computex 2014. This unit is a 240 mm water cooling unit that plainly doesn't have a pump. The only parts include the water block, clear tubing, radiator, and the fans. The unit is filled not with water, but with a liquid with a very low evaporation point. As a result, it feels cool to the touch, yet the water keeps bubbling inside the loop, which looks quite magical. SilverStone won't reveal what liquid the unit is filled with.

Cooling power is not one of the TD04's strong points though, as it is rated at a maximum TDP of 200 W. The idea behind this cooler is not to break new ground with cooling power, but rather to create a system that is pretty much perfectly silent, assuming you use the right fans, of course.

Hopefully, we'll know more about this product as time goes by. We'd really love to test something like this to see if it is a viable option for long-term use. Do note that the unit is still a prototype, so it might never actually reach the market.

