SilverStone Brings Tempered Glass To Redline Series Chassis

With new tempered glass versions of its RL06-G and RL06-GP cases. SilverStone has joined the growing list of companies offering tempered glass side panels on a budget line of chassis.

Fans of SilverStone’s Redline series chassis will appreciate features such as support for up to ATX motherboards and seven expansion slots. The RL06-G and RL06-GP cases are able to accommodate CPU coolers as tall as 158mm, full-length graphics cards up to 348mm, and power supplies as long as 200mm.



Both chassis have mounting locations for three 3.5” hard disks and two 2.5” solid state drives located behind the motherboard tray. The latest editions to the Redline series come standard with a full length power supply shroud that covers both the PSU and three of the chassis’ five hard drive mounting locations.



Cooling for the RL06-G is handled by a trio of 120mm intake fans and a single 120mm exhaust fan. The RL06-GP is fitted with three red LED fans. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 240mm can be fitted in the front and top of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis. Both chassis are outfitted with magnetic dust filters.

The RL06-G and RL06-GP are available now with an MSRP of $90 and $100, respectively, and come in a variety of color combinations.