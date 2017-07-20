Trending

Thermaltake Offers Up A Tempered Glass View 21

Thermaltake has once again expanded its LCS Certified line of chassis with the addition of the View 21 Tempered Glass Edition, which according to Thermaltake was designed to "deliver everything an enthusiast needs" for a high-performance system.

If this chassis looks familiar, that’s because the Thermaltake View 21 Tempered Glass Edition was on display in Taipei at Computex 2017. At that time, very few details were available beyond what we could see at the company's booth, which was that it sported two 4mm tempered glass side panels and a clear plastic front fascia.

We now have concrete details about this case. It measures 492 x 208 x 471mm (H x W x D) and weighs in at just over 18lbs. It supports up to ATX motherboards and is equipped with seven expansion slots. The View 21 TG can be outfitted with CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, full-length graphics cards up to 410mm, and power supplies as long as 220mm.  The chassis has mounting locations for two 3.5” hard disks and up to four 2.5” solid state drives. SSDs can be mounted either behind the motherboard tray or on top of the PSU tunnel.

Although the Thermaltake View 21 Tempered Glass Edition chassis supports up to six 120mm and three 140mm fans, only a single 120mm exhaust fan is included from the factory. Radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 360mm can be fitted in the front of the chassis, and a 120mm unit can be installed in the exhaust fan mounting location.  

According to a Thermaltake representative, this chassis will be available at the end of the month with a $70 MSRP.

Case TypeMid-Tower
Motherboard TypeATXMicro-ATXMini-ITX
Expansion Slots7
Dimensions (H x W x D)476 x 208 x 471mm
Weight17.74lbs
Drive Bays3.5” x 22.5” x 2 (4)
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2HD Audio
Fan SupportFront: 3 x 120mm2 x 140mmTop:1 x 120mm1 x 140mmRear:1 x 120mmBottom:1x 120mm
Radiator SupportFront: 1 x 360mm1 x 280mmRear:1 x 120mm
CPU Cooler Max Height160mm
GPU Max Length410mm
PSU Max Length220mm
Price$70
5 Comments Comment from the forums
  • IceMyth 20 July 2017 18:45
    For me I think this is pretty cheap, and I was surprised when I saw the price.
  • JamesSneed 20 July 2017 18:55
    Seems weird to me slapping glass and a shiny front panel on a cheap case like that. If all I have is $70 bucks for a case on a budget build I probably don't want to see into it. I'm sure some will buy it due to the price though just seems to fit into a really small niche of see though case on the cheap.
  • falchard 21 July 2017 02:18
    I wish they would have had the vertically mounted GPUs like they have in other mid-towers. For this year, I feel dedicated vertical GPU mounts and new materials will be key to case design.
  • okcnaline 21 July 2017 02:20
    This could be a good midrange case if Thermaltake decides to build it WELL.
  • riz_76 20 August 2017 05:47
    Why cannot they provide only 1 TG side panel instead of 2? They could divert that cost toward thicker metal inside the case. All these new Thermaltake releases(C23, View 28/27, G21... etc) have weak inside constructions, screw in the fan & you notice visible deformation on the mounts...

    Way too much emphasis on aesthetics over core functionalities these days. Better check the cases in person at your local stores than ordering online.
