BitFenix Adds Tempered Glass To The Budget-Friendly Nova Series (Update: Price)

Bitfenix has upgraded its budget-friendly Nova line of chassis to include a version with a tempered glass side panel.

Originally spotted by our team on the ground at Computex, Bitfenix Nova GT is a mid-tower case with, as the “TG” designation implies, a 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel attached to the frame by thumbscrews. The chassis is a bit smaller than the average mid-tower ATX cases, measuring 201 x 437 x 465mm (WxHxD).

That said, the Bitfenix Nova TG can accommodate up to ATX motherboards and full-size graphics cards up to 280mm. It has seven expansion slots as well as mounting locations for three 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives and one external 5.25" drive.

It should be noted that the chassis actually has three 5.25" drive bays, but due to the fact that the chassis only has one opening in the front panel, only one of the bays can be used for optical drives or drive bay accessories.

This chassis has support for up to three 120mm fans, although only two come preinstalled from the factory. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be happy to know that coolers up to 160mm can be installed. When it comes to power supplies, this chassis can accommodate PSUs up to 180mm in length.

Radiator and all-in-one cooler support is limited to the 120mm exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis over the CPU socket area. It looks as though if you relocated your hard drives to the 5.25” drive bays, an enterprising individual could remove the 2.5” / 3.5” drive bay and mount a 240mm radiator or all-in-one cooler in the front of the chassis, as well.

The Bitfenix Nova TG is available in black and red, or white and black, for $60.