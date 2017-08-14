Trending

BitFenix Adds Tempered Glass To The Budget-Friendly Nova Series (Update: Price)

Update, 8/14/17, 7:15am PT: The Nova TG will cost $60. We've adjusted the copy below to reflect the new information.

Original article, 8/11/17, 1pm PT:

Bitfenix has upgraded its budget-friendly Nova line of chassis to include a version with a tempered glass side panel.

Originally spotted by our team on the ground at Computex, Bitfenix Nova GT is a mid-tower case with, as the “TG” designation implies, a 4mm-thick tempered glass side panel attached to the frame by thumbscrews. The chassis is a bit smaller than the average mid-tower ATX cases, measuring 201 x 437 x 465mm (WxHxD).  

That said, the Bitfenix Nova TG can accommodate up to ATX motherboards and full-size graphics cards up to 280mm. It has seven expansion slots as well as mounting locations for three 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives and one external 5.25" drive.

It should be noted that the chassis actually has three 5.25" drive bays, but due to the fact that the chassis only has one opening in the front panel, only one of the bays can be used for optical drives or drive bay accessories.

This chassis has support for up to three 120mm fans, although only two come preinstalled from the factory. Those of you who prefer CPU air cooling will be happy to know that coolers up to 160mm can be installed. When it comes to power supplies, this chassis can accommodate PSUs up to 180mm in length.

Radiator and all-in-one cooler support is limited to the 120mm exhaust fan mounting location in the rear of the chassis over the CPU socket area. It looks as though if you relocated your hard drives to the 5.25” drive bays, an enterprising individual could remove the 2.5” / 3.5” drive bay and mount a 240mm radiator or all-in-one cooler in the front of the chassis, as well.  

The Bitfenix Nova TG is available in black and red, or white and black, for $60.

Case TypeMid-Tower
Motherboard SupportATXMicro-ATXMini-ITX
Expansion Slots7
Dimensions (WxHxD)201 x 437 x 465mm
Drive Bays5.25” x 13.5” x 32.5” x 3
Front I/OUSB 3.0 x 2HD Audio
Fan Support2 x 120mm Front (1 included)1 X 120mm Red LED (included)
Radiator Support1 x 120mm (rear)2 x
CPU Cooler Max Height160mm
GPU Max Length280mm
PSU Max Length180mm
Price$60
3 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Kennyy Evony 12 August 2017 16:13
    Glass panel = no side fans...
  • Kennyy Evony 12 August 2017 16:14
    Give me a black box soundproofed with 4x usb 3.0 connectors on front easy to get to = win.
  • Kunra Zether 13 August 2017 14:24
    As long as you get quality fans three is more then effective. BeQuiet makes a case that could fill your needs of soundproofed and USB 3.0 but it cost you.

    I actually like this case as long as they keep it in budget category otherwise there are better opitions. No more then $45 imo.
