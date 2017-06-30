Bitfenix Showed Off Glass-Clad Aurora, Nova TG Cases AT Computex

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Bitfenix brought a handful of new cases to Computex this year, including the RGB-equipped Enso mid-tower and the Portal chassis we looked at earlier this year, as well as the Aurora and Nova TG cases defined by their seeming affinity for tempered glass.

First up we have the Aurora mid-tower ATX chassis that, as its name implies, comes with two tempered glass side panels that showcase the chassis’ RGB lighting features. The Aurora supports Mini-ITX up to E-ATX form factor motherboards. The main compartment features seven expansion slots, enough space for dual-slot graphics cards up to 400mm long and CPU coolers as tall as 160mm. There are mounting locations for two 3.5" hard drives and two 2.5" SSDs.



The chassis can support 120mm or two 140mm fans in the top and front, and one 120mm or 140mm fan in the bottom. The case ships with a single 120mm exhaust fan in the rear by default. Radiators and all-in-one coolers are limited to a single 240mm in the top and front of the chassis. The rear mounting location can accept radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 140mm in size. Standard ATX PS2 power supplies up to 220mm in length can be installed in the bottom of the chassis. The Aurora is available now in both black and white finishes. Pricing is set at $90.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

The Nova TG is a mid-tower ATX chassis with a large full-cover tempered glass side panel. This case supports up to full-size ATX motherboards. It also features seven expansion slots, CPU coolers as tall as 160mm, dual-slot graphics cards up to 320mm long, and standard ATX power supplies up to 220mm in length. There is a single 5.25” drive bay for those of you who still use optical drives and an additional four drive bays for 3.5” spinning disks and two SSDs.

Although fan support is fairly standard, the Nova GT is a bit lacking in the water cooling department, with support for only a single 120mm radiator or all-in-one cooler mounted over the CPU socket area in the rear of the case. Like the Aurora, the Nova TG is also available in both black and white. The company did not provide information on the case’s pricing or availability.