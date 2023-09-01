Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB SSD Sells For Just 5 Cents Per GB

Currently, users at Amazon can find the Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB SSD for its lowest price to date. It’s been going for around $129 lately, but right now, it’s discounted to $109. As of writing, we’re unsure how long this offer will be available.

We reviewed the Solidigm P44 Pro SSD earlier this year and considered it an excellent SSD for its price and class. It’s notable for its power efficiency and ability to sustain consistent performance.

Solidigm P44 Pro Series 2TB SSD: now $109 at Amazon (was $129)

The Solidigm P44 Pro 2TB SSD is marked down to one of its best prices to date—just $109. It has high read/write speeds of 7,000/6,500 MB/s. It uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and is supported by a five-year warranty from Solidigm.

This drive comes in multiple sizes, including 500GB and 1TB. Today’s offer applies only to the 2TB model. All drives in the Solidigm P44 Pro line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. It uses an SK hynix Aries controller and features 176-layer TLC memory. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,000/6,500 MB/s.

Users also have the option of 256-bit AES encryption for added security. The purchase is supported by a five-year manufacturer’s warranty from Solidigm that voids should the drive reach 1,200 TBW. Amazon’s 30-day return policy also backs it up.