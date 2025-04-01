Crucial's recently released P310 M.2 2280 1TB SSD with heatsink is on sale at its lowest-ever price of $74

If you're looking to upgrade the storage in your desktop PC or laptop, this budget-oriented SSD from Crucial is now at its lowest-ever price. The smaller P310 M.2 2230 is one of the best SSDs for the Steam Deck and other Windows gaming handhelds, and this larger 2280 version of the P310 is just an updated version of the same drive with a larger form factor. So, if you want an inexpensive solution for the shrinking SSD space of your game library, the Crucial P310 could be the answer. This version also includes a heatsink for additional cooling.

If you want to get your hands on one of these drives, pick up the Crucial P310 (1TB) with heatsink for just $74 - its lowest-ever price on Amazon. If you'd like more detailed information on this Gen 4 SSD, look at our review of Crucial's P310 M.2 2280 SSD.

This heatsink version of the P310 from Crucial is the 2280 form-factor variant. Although the standard P310 is perfect for popping into a laptop, thanks to its excellent power efficiency, this version is not advised due to its height and space constraints in most laptop drive bays. The Crucial P310 on sale has a 1TB capacity and uses Micron's 232-layer QLC NAND flash memory. The controller used is the Phison E27T, which helps to get the P310 to run with sequential read/write speeds of 7,100/6,000 MB/s.

Crucial P310 1TB with Heatsink: now $74 at Amazon (was $95)



Even though the P310 has excellent performance, rivaling the speeds of many of the top Gen 4 SSDs, the sustained performance of the P310 isn't the best because of its use of QLC NAND instead of TLC. The less available space on the drive, the quicker the performance deteriorates. However, as long as you can find this drive at the right price, the performance of the P310 outweighs its use of QLC. It's not worth it if you can find a TLC drive with a heatsink for less money and better performance.

