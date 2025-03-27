SK Hynix P41, Speedy SSD, Now Just $129 for 2TB, $71 for 1TB

One of the fastest PCIe SSDs is on a big sale.

SK Hynix P41
At Tom's Hardware, we test a lot of very fast SSDs so it takes a lot to blow us away. However, at the time it came out a few years ago, SK hynix's P41 Platinum raised the bar not just for us but for the industry. In our tests, the 2TB capacity of the drive handily beat high-end competitors such as the WD Black SN850, Samsung 980 PRO and Kingston KC3000, to become the fastest consumer drive of a couple of years ago.

While it's no longer the fastest SSD on the market, the P41 is still one of the quicket PCIe 4 drives you can get. For Prime Day, Amazon has the SK hynix P41 platinum for low prices of just $129 for the 2TB capacity or $71 for the 1TB model. These drives are rated for 7,000 MBps sequential reads and 6,500 MBps sequential writes with up to 1.4 million random read IOPS or 1.3 million random write IOPS.

SK hynix P41 Platinum PCIe 4.0 SSD (2TB): was $144, now $129 at Amazon

SK hynix P41 Platinum PCIe 4.0 SSD (2TB): was $144, now $129 at Amazon
One of the fastest SSDs promises 7,000 / 6,500 MBps sequential reads and writes with 1.4 and 1.3 million random IOPs.

View Deal
SK hynix P41 Platinum PCIe 4.0 SSD (1TB): was $92, now $71 at Amazon

SK hynix P41 Platinum PCIe 4.0 SSD (1TB): was $92, now $71 at Amazon
This drive promises 7,000 / 6,500 MBps sequential reads and writes with 1.4 and 1.3 million random IOPs.

View Deal

In our SK hynix P41 Platinum review, we show that the drive reached a new high in 3DMark's SSD test, which measures gaming storage performance. Its mark of 4,643 was 8 percent better than the nearest competitor, Kingston's KC3000. These sorts of results allowed the P41 to top our list of the best SSDs a couple of years ago, but they are still strong today.

SK hynix P41 results

SK hynix's drive fairs so well because it pairs the company's Aries controller with 176-layer TLC flash. The Aries controller allows for up to 33 percent faster bus speeds and double the number of channels on the company's prior-gen Cepheus controller. The drive also features a speedy LPDDR4 cache.

The SK hynix P41 Platinum is not just fast, but likely to endure for quite a long time. The 1TB model is rated for 750TBW (terabytes written) while the 2TB capacity goes up to 1200TBW.

Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch
Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.
