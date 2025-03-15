Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is now only 6 cents per GB

Deals
By published

4TB high-performance SSD for $249 on Amazon right now

SSD
(Image credit: Samsung)

Today at Amazon, the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is available for one of its best prices. It's been going for around $270 lately, but you can snag it for just $249. It's worth noting that this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the drive; it went down to $239 during Cyber Monday. However, this is still an excellent deal given that the SSD is newer and is still one of the best prices for it this year.

We reviewed the 2TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus back in October. Overall, we were pleased with the experience and considered it a notable improvement over the Samsung 990 EVO SSD. One of our biggest concerns was the price, as the drive launched at around $345 for the 4TB model, but today's discount negates that.

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon

Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD: now $249 at Amazon (was $270)

This Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is currently just $249. It has an M.2 2280 form factor and can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,250/6,300 MB/s. It has a five-year warranty from Samsung and is backed by Amazon's return policy.

View Deal

This offer applies to the 4TB model but is also available in other capacities, including 1TB and 2TB. All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor, are designed around the Samsung Piccolo controller, and feature 236-layer (V8) TLC memory. The 4TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,250/6,300 MB/s, which isn't the fastest on the market but plenty for most gaming needs.

The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year warranty from Samsung that voids when the drive reaches 2,400 TBW—this limit varies depending on the capacity. Amazon's 30-day return policy backs up the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD.

Visit Amazon's Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD product page for more details and purchase options.

Ash Hill
Ash Hill
Contributing Writer

Ash Hill is a contributing writer for Tom's Hardware with a wealth of experience in the hobby electronics, 3D printing and PCs. She manages the Pi projects of the month and much of our daily Raspberry Pi reporting while also finding the best coupons and deals on all tech.

More about ssds
WD Black SN7100 2TB SSD

WD Black SN7100 SSD Review: The power efficiency king, with caveats
Astera Labs testbench holding Micron&#039;s PCIe 6.0 SSDs.

Micron shows off world's fastest PCIe 6.0 SSD, hitting 27 GB/s speeds — Astera Labs PCIe 6.0 switch enables impressive sequential reads
Intel

The week in chip news: Intel gets a new CEO, China chip smuggling, AMD dominates
See more latest
Most Popular
Ryzen 9 9950X3D HERO
Where to buy AMD's Ryzen 9 9950X3D CPU — Best-in-class choice for gamers and professionals alike
Asus Laptop
Core i9, RTX 4060, 64GB gaming laptop drops to all-time low price of $2,249
Logitech G915 TKL
Logitech G915 TKL on sale at $119.99 — RGB mechanical keyboard at 48% off, lowest price in years
RX 9070 XT Sapphire
Where to buy AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series graphics cards
Asus RTX 5070 Prime
Where to buy Nvidia's RTX 5070 graphics card — All models across Newegg, Best Buy, B&H, and others
The packaging of the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X processor.
AMD's Ryzen 7 9700X on sale for $289 — get a killer CPU for 20% off plus Monster Hunter Wilds for free
MSI SSD
2TB MSI Spatium M461 SSD is on sale for $84 — just 4 cents per GB
Asus Monitor
Asus ROG Strix 27-Inch QHD IPS monitor is only $199 at Amazon
Tech Deals
Get TP-Link's superfast 2.5Gb 8-port switch for only $109 — Upgrade your LAN
Tech Deals
Asus' 5-Star ROG Strix 27-inch QHD XG27ACS 180Hz gaming monitor drops to $199 — with Monster Hunter: Wilds for free