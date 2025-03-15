Samsung's 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is now only 6 cents per GB

Today at Amazon, the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD is available for one of its best prices. It's been going for around $270 lately, but you can snag it for just $249. It's worth noting that this isn't the lowest price we've seen for the drive; it went down to $239 during Cyber Monday. However, this is still an excellent deal given that the SSD is newer and is still one of the best prices for it this year.

We reviewed the 2TB Samsung 990 EVO Plus back in October. Overall, we were pleased with the experience and considered it a notable improvement over the Samsung 990 EVO SSD. One of our biggest concerns was the price, as the drive launched at around $345 for the 4TB model, but today's discount negates that.

This offer applies to the 4TB model but is also available in other capacities, including 1TB and 2TB. All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor, are designed around the Samsung Piccolo controller, and feature 236-layer (V8) TLC memory. The 4TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,250/6,300 MB/s, which isn't the fastest on the market but plenty for most gaming needs.

The purchase is supported by a limited 5-year warranty from Samsung that voids when the drive reaches 2,400 TBW—this limit varies depending on the capacity. Amazon's 30-day return policy backs up the Samsung 990 EVO Plus 4TB SSD.

