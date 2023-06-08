Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD Drops to $64 at Newegg

Users in the market for a powerful SSD on a budget should take a look at this shell shocker deal from Newegg. The Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD is available for $64 when using promo code SSCT833 at checkout. This saves users $15 off the going price of $79 as part of an offer that's scheduled to expire by the end of the day.

We reviewed the Solidigm P44 Pro when it first debuted and found it to be a remarkable drive for its price and class. The P44 Pro is comparable to the SK hynix Platinum P41 but stands out with a lower price point. This is only emphasized by today’s discount.

Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD: was $79, now $64 at Newegg

You can take home the Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD for $64. It uses a PCIe 4.0 interface and is driven by an SK hynix Aries controller. It’s capable of reaching read/write speeds of 7000/6500 Mbps.

Today’s discount applies to the 1TB drive but other capacities are available as well, including 512GB and 2TB models. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and are compatible with PCIe 4.0. It uses an SK hynix Aries controller with 176-layer TLC memory. The 1TB model is capable of reaching speeds as high as 7000/6500 Mbps.

The Solidigm P44 Pro comes with optional 256-bit AES encryption. It’s supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty that voids should the drive reach 750 TBW. It’s also backed by Newegg’s 30-day return policy.

Visit the Solidigm P44 Pro 1TB SSD product page at Newegg for more details and purchase options. Be sure to use promo code SSCT833 at checkout to redeem the offer.