Sony Enables SSD Storage Upgrade in PS5: Just Add M.2 SSD

Sony has issued updated documentation around enabling beta users to install an off-the-shelf M.2 SSD into a PlayStation 5 console. The SSD must comply with Sony's not-so strict requirements. The update is only available to beta users for now, but in the future Sony will roll it out for all users.

Upgrading video game console storage has always been fairly expensive , it is after all another means to make additional money. With PlayStation 5, Sony is somewhat changing this by equipping the console with an easily accessible M.2 slot (located on the back side of the console) that can house a drive with a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface in an M.2 type 2230, 2242, 2260, 2280 and 22110 form-factor.

(Image credit: Sony)

PlayStation 5's M.2 slot supports virtually all NVMe drives with capacities ranging from 250GB all the way to 4TB. Sony recommends using SSDs with sequential read speeds of 5,500 MB/s or higher as well as drives with a heat spreader to ensure consistent performance under high loads. Meanwhile, the SSDs should not be thicker than 11.25 mm (there is a special page that helps users to ensure compatibility of M.2 drives with PS5) due to space constraints.

By enabling easy SSD upgrades on PS5, it is likely that users will buy more digital games from PlayStation Store. Sony earns money on every title purchased from the store, so it is interested in selling as many games as possible. An owner of a 4TB drive can store loads of games, so Sony will earn good money even without selling a proprietary SSD.