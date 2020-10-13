SSDs Are About to Get Cheaper: Prices to Continue to Drop Into Q1 of 2021

SSD prices have been going down over the past year, and according to industry analyst firm TrendForce, that trend will continue well into this holiday season - and beyond. Storage Newsletter released an article today indicating the average price for NAND flash, the main ingredient in speedy SSDs, will drop another 10% over the remainder of the year, and then possibly decrease 15% more in the first quarter of 2021.

The primary cause for the price fluctuation is high amounts of inventory and high amounts of NAND wafer production, which leads to an imbalance between supply and demand. At the same time, the demand for SSDs is declining in the server market. All combined, that should cause a 10% drop in average prices in Q4 of 2020. For 2021, this will accelerate another 15% as NAND flash supplies become more abundant.

This is great news if you're shopping for a new SSD right now; high-capacity NVMe SSDs have become incredibly cheap, competing directly with the SATA SSDs that used to be the cheaper alternative. You can find a 1TB NVMe SSD for almost $100 on a good sale, and 2TB models land for under $250.

Be sure to check out our Best Prime Deals on SSDs for more good prices on the latest solid-state storage devices, but the chances are we'll see deeper price cuts around Black Friday and in the first quarter of next year, too.