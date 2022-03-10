Steam Deck Windows Drivers Arrive, but Internal Audio Doesn't Work Yet

Valve has finally delivered Windows drivers for the Steam Deck. While the handheld launched without the full support for the operating system, resources for the GPU, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are all available.



Those who want the drivers can find them here. Note that audio drivers aren't ready yet, as they "Are still be worked on by AMD and other parties." That means you'll need to use USB-C or Bluetooth audio to get sound, because the speakers and headphone jack won't work.



Those who want to install Windows on Steam Deck will need to stick with Windows 10 for now; Windows 11 requires a BIOS that supports firmware TPM support. Steam says this will arrive soon, but for now you'll need to use the older version.



Additionally, you'll have to install Windows on the entire SSD or boot from an SD card. The SteamOS installer that allows for dual-booting with another OS "isn't ready yet" and no timeline has been given. That, however, sounds to me like the ideal way to run the Steam Deck if you use PC Game Pass or want to access games on other launchers.



Of course, if you want to try Windows, you can still get back to SteamOS. Valve has published a recovery image here so that you can get back to factory settings.



Switching to Windows will allow support for other launchers, like the Epic Games Store and GOG. Games also won't have to run through the Proton compatibility layer, so some games may offer better performance on Windows. But Valve isn't offering "Windows on Deck" support, meaning that SteamOS features like suspending won't work, nor will the Steam and the "..." options button do anything.



For those who want to install Windows 10, we've published a tutorial here.