GTX 1650 Still Most Popular GPU According to Newest Steam Survey

Steam has released the latest results of its hardware survey for June of 2023. This is a voluntary survey that users can opt into, with data published on a regular basis giving insights into the hardware stats of average users. Last month, some adjustments were made to correct a data collection issue that resulted in the RTX 3060 dropping out of the number one slot for graphics cards and landing in 3rd place.

It’s worth noting that because this survey is conducted on a voluntary basis, some fluctuation of data is expected. However, this is still one of the best opportunities we have to look at data from real users on a consistent basis. It’s common to see changes in hardware results that vary depending on real-world events and market evolution. After last month's adjustment, we’ve seen some minor changes in GPU popularity and expect more changes as prices lower over time.

While the RTX 3060 was knocked down to third place last month, it’s managed to creep up to a second-place slot in the latest results. The RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, however, has lowered from third place to fourth, getting replaced by GTX 1060. For the second month in a row, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 has managed to reign supreme as the most popular GPU this month.

The GPU market is highly competitive yet dominated by NVidia hardware. As far as processors go, however, Intel has maintained a lead over AMD for months. Most users using an Intel CPU operate within speeds between 2.3GHz and 2.69GHz. On the other hand, the majority of AMD users report an average range of 3.3GHz to 3.69GHz.