GTX 1650 Still Most Popular GPU According to Newest Steam Survey

By Ash Hill
published

The GTX 1650 has maintained its number one position.

Steam has released the latest results of its hardware survey for June of 2023. This is a voluntary survey that users can opt into, with data published on a regular basis giving insights into the hardware stats of average users. Last month, some adjustments were made to correct a data collection issue that resulted in the RTX 3060 dropping out of the number one slot for graphics cards and landing in 3rd place. 

It’s worth noting that because this survey is conducted on a voluntary basis, some fluctuation of data is expected. However, this is still one of the best opportunities we have to look at data from real users on a consistent basis. It’s common to see changes in hardware results that vary depending on real-world events and market evolution. After last month's adjustment, we’ve seen some minor changes in GPU popularity and expect more changes as prices lower over time.

While the RTX 3060 was knocked down to third place last month, it’s managed to creep up to a second-place slot in the latest results. The RTX 3060 Laptop GPU, however, has lowered from third place to fourth, getting replaced by GTX 1060. For the second month in a row, the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 has managed to reign supreme as the most popular GPU this month.

The GPU market is highly competitive yet dominated by NVidia hardware. As far as processors go, however, Intel has maintained a lead over AMD for months. Most users using an Intel CPU operate within speeds between 2.3GHz and 2.69GHz. On the other hand, the majority of AMD users report an average range of 3.3GHz to 3.69GHz.

Overall the changes this month have been minor compared to May’s results. Some areas haven’t changed much at all, like the number of cores used by each OS. Most Windows users are using processors with 6 cores, OSX tops out with 8 cores, and Linux rests around 4. If you want to get a closer look at the latest hardware survey results, you can do so over at the official Steam website.

  • LolaGT
    Not any shock. The average gamer doesn't spend $400-500 on a discrete card.
    Let alone the ones significantly more than that, those are for people with way more money than sense.

    We are still in a 1080p world for the majority.
  • Amdlova
    I have one here... but get a 1660 super. I have waited two year to Replace the 1650 but with these new cards can't do. 1650
    On rdr2 got 42fps full hd with the 1660 super finally will get the 60 fps. Great card for the price.
  • zecoeco
    A superb and extremely power-efficient GPU that doesn't require extra power, additional ports , or newer PCIe Gen4. Gets the job done for 99% of people who just want to "game" and have "fun".
    As powerful as an Xbox Series-S, and sold for no more than $100 (Non-Super Variant).
    At 720p its very impressive, and is great at 1080p resolution. Speaking from experience as I have owned the card for about 1 year.
