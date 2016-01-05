Trending

Swiftech Launches Drive X2, Drive X2 Prestige AIO Liquid Coolers

Swiftech introduced two new series of all-in-one liquid cooling systems that build upon the success of the company’s H220 X series coolers by using updated components and adding RGB lighting to keep up with the latest trends.

Swiftech has six new liquid cooling systems divided into two different series. The company said the Drive X2 series is meant to be an affordable option for the average person, and the Drive X2 Prestige series is targeted towards the enthusiast that wants a more premium package.

Both the Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige series share most of the same components. Swiftech swapped the Apogee XL block that was included with the H220 X with the updated Apogee XL2 CPU block with a chrome plated copper base. The company said it redesigned the block to use a 100% acrylic top that lets you see the coolant flow through it.

Swiftech said both lines of Drive X2 coolers make use of completely redesigned radiator/pump/reservoir combos. The new coolers include a full size acrylic tube reservoir mounted to the lower side of the radiator that provides a better view of the fluid than the older design of the H220 X reservoir. Swiftech also installed Mayhem Ultra Clear Tubing, which it said was chosen for being maintenance free.

H220 X2H240 X2H320 X2
Radiator
MaterialBrass Tubes, Copper FinsBrass Tubes, Copper FinsBrass Tubes, Copper Fins
Body dimensions127 x 254 x 28 mm140 x 293 x 28 mm127 x 375 x 28 mm
Fill-port threadG1/4G1/4G1/4
Helix Fan
Dimensions120 x 120 x 25 mm140 x 140 x 25 mm120 x 120 x 25 mm
SpeedPWM adjst. 800~1800 RPMPWM adjst. 700~1800 RPMPWM adjst. 800~1800 RPM
Airflow24 ~ 55 CFM35 ~ 90 CFM24 ~ 55 CFM
Static pressure0.53 ~ 2.29 mmH200.25 ~ 2.29 mmH200.53 ~ 2.29 mmH20
Noise level<16 - <33 dB/A<5.3 - <28.8 dB/A<16 - <33 dB/A
Nominal voltage12 VDC12 VDC12 VDC
Power input2.4 w2.4 w2.4 w
Connector4-Pin4-Pin4-Pin
Pump
SpeedPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPMPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPMPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM
Nominal voltage12 VDC12 VDC12 VDC
Power input6 W6 W6 W
Max. static pressure2.8 mH203.98 mH202.8 mH20
Max. discharge11 I/min2.9 l/min11 I/min
ConnectorSATASATASATA
MTBF60,000 Hours60,000 Hours60,000 Hours
Tubing
MaterialPVCPVCPVC
Dimensions5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)
MSRP$139.95$149.95$164.95

Swiftech’s new Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige AIO liquid coolers come prefilled with clear Propylene Glycol, but the company includes Red, UV Blue and UV Green dyes to choose from if you’d prefer a colored look. Swiftech also installed RGB lighting for the CPU block, reservoir and accent lighting on the radiator, which should allow you the freedom to customize your setup as you wish.

The only real differences between the Drive X2 series and the Drive X2 Prestige series are the fans used to cool the radiator and the fittings used for the tubing. The Drive X2 comes equipped with basic barb fittings and standard high pressure helix fans. The Prestige series liquid coolers employ Noiseblocker eLoop fans and Lok-Seal black chrome compression fittings.

H220 X2 PrestigeH240 X2 PrestigeH320 X2 Prestige
Radiator
MaterialBrass Tubes, Copper FinsBrass Tubes, Copper FinsBrass Tubes, Copper Fins
Body dimensions127mm x 254mm x 28mm140mm x 293mm x 28mm127mm x 375mm x 28mm
Fill-port threadG1/4G1/4G1/4
eLoop Fan
Dimensions120mm x 120mm x 25mm140mm x 140mm x 25mm120mm x 120mm x 25mm
SpeedPWM adjst. 800~2000 RPMPWM adjst. 500~1800 RPMPWM adjst. 800~2000 RPM
Airflow57.3 ~ < 132.4 m3/h< 123 m3/h57.3 ~ < 132.4 m3/h
Static pressure0.58 ~ 2.24 mmH20< 2.35 mmH200.58 ~ 2.24 mmH20
Noise level7.83 ~ < 28.4 dB/A< 36.4 dB/A7.83 ~ < 28.4 dB/A
Nominal voltage12 VDC12 VDC12 VDC
Power input1.9 w< 3.6 w1.9 w
Connector4-Pin4-Pin4-Pin
Pump
SpeedPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPMPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPMPWM adjst. 1200~3000 RPM
Nominal voltage12 VDC12 VDC12 VDC
Power input6 W6 W6 W
Max. static pressure2.8 mH203.98 mH202.8 mH20
Max. discharge11 I/min2.9 l/min11 I/min
ConnectorSATASATASATA
MTBF60,000 Hours60,000 Hours60,000 Hours
Tubing
MaterialPVCPVCPVC
Dimensions5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)5/8” x 3/8” (16 x 10 mm)
MSRP$189.95$199.95$214.95

Swiftech said the new Drive X2 and Drive X2 Prestige liquid coolers are available now through the company’s worldwide distribution channels. Each series is available in three different sizes: the dual 120 mm H220 X2 and H220 X2 Prestige, the dual 140mm H240 X2 and H240 X2 Prestige, and the triple 120mm H320 X2 and H320 X2 Prestige.

    I don't get it: the Prestige series use Noiseblocker eLoop fans and yet they are noisier that base one (see the H240 X2 models)
    Good to see swiftech keeping at it. While I do like the larger, more visible res, people still miss the option to do a push/pull setup on these units. Regardless, they look to be strong contenders as well.
    However, unless they offer better performance (to justify their price, and also their own comp from the H240x) its going to be a small market at that price.
    Reply
    Looking forward to some reviews of the redesigned XL block. It should also be a fitting candidate for those looking at an all acrylic block with lighting controls.
    Reply
    Shouldn't it be the H240, H280 and H360 instead of H220, 240 and 320? I get that it's two 120 mm fans two 140 and three 120 mm fans but.....yeah. I do like these however, regardless of the silly name choice.
    Reply
