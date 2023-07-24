TACC Unveils Stampede3 Supercomputer: Xeon Max With HBM Meets Ponte Vecchio

The Texas Advanced Computing Center (TACC) on Monday announced Stampede3, its new supercomputer that will be used for high-end simulations as well as artificial intelligence/machine learning applications. The new system will be based on Intel's Xeon CPU Max processors, with on-package HBM2E memory as well as Data Center Max compute GPUs.

"We will continue our long partnership with Dell and Intel and leverage the NSF investments in Stampede2 for this new science resource using the latest technology processors with high bandwidth memory, and making Intel graphics processing units widely available to the NSF open science community," said Dan Stanzione, executive director of TACC.

TACC's Stampede3 will be built by Dell using the latest hardware from Intel. The new machine will comprise of 560 nodes based on 56-core Intel Xeon CPU Max processors with 64GB of on-package HBM2E memory that will bring in nearly 63,000 general purpose cores and peak performance of about 4 FP64 PetaFLOPS. In addition, Stampede 3 will include 10 Dell PowerEdge XE9640 servers featuring 40 new Intel Data Center GPU Max compute GPUs codenamed Ponte Vecchio for AI/ML capabilities.

"We believe the high bandwidth memory of the Xeon Max CPU nodes will deliver better performance than any CPU that our users have ever seen," Stanzione said. "They offer more than double the memory bandwidth performance per core over the current 2nd and 3rd Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processor nodes on Stampede2."

The new supercomputer uses the latest Omni-Path Fabric 400 Gb/s technology, with a 24TB/s backplane bandwidth for superior scalability and low latency for various applications that require highly accurate simulations.

In addition to Intel's latest hardware, Stampede3 is set to reintegrate Stampede2 nodes based of previous-generations Xeon Scalable CPUs for higher memory applications, high-throughput computing, interactive workloads, and other smaller workloads.

TACC says that the new system will use 1,858 compute nodes with more than 140,000 cores and more than 330 TBs of RAM, 13 PBs of new storage, and almost 10 PetaFLOPS of peak performance.

Just like its predecessors — Stampede from 2012 and Stampede2 from 2017 — Stampede 3 will be a vital part of the U.S. National Science Foundation’s (NSF) ACCESS scientific supercomputing ecosystem and will be used for open science research projects.

TACC expects Stampede3 to be delivered in fall 2023 and will then go into full performance in early 2024. It will serve the open science community from 2024 through 2029.