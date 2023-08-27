Team Group MP34, MP33 SSDs Drop to New Low Prices at Newegg

Today at Newegg, you can find several Team Group MP34 and MP33 SSDs marked down in price. Some of them are even all-time low prices for the respective drives. These are all PCIe 3.0 x4 drives, but the value is the storage space you get rather than top-of-the-line performance. These SSDs also come with complimentary flash drives between 16GB and 64GB.
Team Group MP34 4TB SSD: now $159 at Newegg (was $199)
This discount applies to the MP34 4TB edition and comes with a 16GB flash drive as part of a limited offer. It uses 3D NAND memory and can reach read/write speeds as high as 3,500/2,900 MB/s. It’s supported with a manufacturer’s warranty that voids if the drive reaches 2,400 TBW.
Team Group MP34 1TB SSD: now $39 at Newegg (was $69)
This offer applies to the 1TB edition of the Team Group MP34, which comes with a 64GB flash drive. It uses 3D NAND memory and can reach read/write speeds as high as 3,400/2,900 MB/s. It’s supported by a manufacturer’s warranty from Team Group that voids should the drive reach 1,660 TBW.
Both MP34 drives have an M.2 2280 form factor and are driven by a Phison E12 controller. They connect using PCIe 3.0 x4 interfaces with NVMe 1.3. While they may not be the newest SSDs on the market, they offer plenty of storage at a great price with these deals.
Team Group MP33 2TB SSD: now $65 at Newegg (was $99)
This discount applies to the Team Group MP33 2TB SSD. It comes with a 32GB flash drive as part of a limited deal. This drive connects using a PCIe 3.0 x4 interface with NVME 1.3 and can reach read/write speeds as high as 1,800/1,500 MB/s.
Team Group MP33 1TB SSD: now $37 at Newegg (Was $69)
The Team Group MP33 1TB SSD is available for just $37 at Newegg, down from its recommended price of $69. The purchase includes a 16GB flash drive. This SSD can reach read/write speeds as high as 1,800/1,500 MB/s.
All drives in the MP33 SSD line use Micron 96-layer TLC memory. They are also driven using Silicon Motion SM2263XT. As of writing, it’s unclear how long these discounts will be available or if they’re part of a new, more permanent price drop.
Visit the product pages for the Team Group MP34 4TB, Team Group MP34 1TB, Team Group MP33 2TB, and Team Group MP33 1TB SSDs for more details and purchase options.