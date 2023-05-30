TeamGroup Announce 'Dazzling' Range at Computex

In TeamGroup's Computex press release we find a plethora of PC components, from elegant and extreme DDR5 RAM with "auroras" all the way to the humble USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drives. All of these components fall under TeamGroup's marketing slogan of 'Dazzle Chill Integrate'.

T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR5

Equipped with dual light pipes, black translucent acrylic and a 'multi-optical design' to produce an aurora of soft flowing light, the T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR5 is available in frequencies between 7,000 and 8,266 MHz and is specially designed for gamers and extreme enthusiasts who want a little soft RGB lighting in their rigs.

Keeping things cool via a black 2mm anodized aluminum heat spreader, the RAM has a matte finish which provides a softness, complemented by the aurora effect.

T-Force Xtreem DDR5

If you need the ultimate overclock and advanced cooling, then TeamGroup hopes the T-force Xtreem is what you are looking for. This time there is no soft aurora RGB, instead we get the same 7,000 to 8,266 MHz frequency range, 2mm of high-quality aluminum alloy heat spreader and a thermally conductive silicone gel to efficiently draw the heat away from the chips.

The matte heat spreader design is low-key, for those that want performance without the attention of RGB. That said, the large T-Force logo adds a little 'panache' to what could be just any piece of silicon.

T-Force Siren GA360 ARGB CPU All-In-One Liquid Cooler

Developed in collaboration between T-Force and Asetek Designworks, the T-Force Siren GA360 AIO features a seventh generation Asetek v2 pup and efficient motors with PWM control. The AIO liquid cooler allows for precise real-time adjustments to the water block motor and fan speeds according to your CPU temperature and it 'Supports Al-Controlled PWM to Direct Balancing of Operational Temperature' The Siren GA360 is compatible with Intel and AMD CPUs.

Just like the T-Force Xtreem ARGB DDR5, this cooler has an 'aurora' effect via an ARGB water block and fan, supporting many different RGB lighting protocols.

TeamGroup states that the GA360's "entire manufacturing process is RoHS-compliant, and its packaging is made of recyclable materials, allowing the Siren GA360 to deliver incredible gaming prowess while supporting a greener environment."

T-Force Dark AirFlow Cooler Series for Gen5 M.2 PCIe SSD

With an expected maximum sequential read and write speed of over 12,000MB/s and 11,000MB/s, respectively. The T-Force Dark Airflow Cooler series are a trio of cools, each with multiple layers of aluminum fin heatsinks and heat pipes to increase the thermally conductive area. Active cooling, via a fan and a 'multi-faceted cooling design' helps keep your PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD cool, even under stress.

TeamGroup C231 and C175USB3.2 Flash Drives

The final products announced from TeamGroup are two USB 3 flash drives. The C231 features a USB3.2 Gen 2 interface, with maximum read and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s and a capacities up to 2TB. The push-slide mechanism hides the USB C connector, keeping it out of the way in your pocket and protected from sharp objects.

The C175 Eco USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive is made from 75% post-consumer recycled plastic. There are no performance specs so one must assume that it does not match the performance of the C231.