TeamGroup Announces 'Industrial' 3D TLC NVMe SSD Lineup

TeamGroup today announced a pair of new PCIe 3.0 NVMe SSD solutions under its "Industrial" branding. The new M.2 2280 SSDs (N75A-M80 and N75G-M80) are marketed as having industrial-grade resilience and patented cooling technologies for performance and reliability in 24-hour, high-workload environments.

TeamGroup only announced three available capacities for the Industrial N75A-M80 and N75G-M80 SSDs: 128 GB, 256 GB, and 512 GB. Based on 3D TLC NAND, the SSDs feature a DRAM cache, although TeamGroup doesn't quantify it in their marketing materials. Both the reduced capacity and PCIe 3.0 interface are responsible for this card's sequential 3,500 MBps read and 2,100 MBps write speeds, but remember that these are built for performant reliability. These speeds are nothing to scoff at, even if they aren't best available in our Best SSDs of 2021 picks.

The TeamGroup Industrial N75A-M80 and its finned aluminum heatsink The TeamGroup Industrial N75G-M80 and its graphene heatsink

Cooling systems between both SSDs differ in their capabilities. The N75A-M80 carries a tall aluminum fin heatsink, while the N75G-M80 is fitted with a graphene copper foil heatsink that's one 1 mm high. TeamGroup says these patented cooling systems are proven to reduce operating temperatures and improve reliability in the harshest operating conditions. The company claims a 23.8% temperature reduction in the N75A (the one with the tall aluminum fin) and an 8.3% temperature reduction for the N75G (graphene copper foil).

The Industrial's reliability is asserted by multiple MIL-Spec certifications. Both SSDs are rated for up to 50G / 11ms shock resistance (compliant with MIL-STD-202G Test condition A) when operational, and for up to 1,500G / 0.5ms (compliant with MIL-STD-883K Test condition B) while non-operational. Vibration certifications are also present: operational capability is maintained up to 7.69 Grms, 20~2,000 Hz / random (compliant with MIL-STD-810G General); while non-operational, the Industrial SSDs can sustain vibrations of up to 4.02 Grms, 15 ~ 2,000 Hz / sine (compliant with MIL-STD-810G General).

Operating temperatures for both Industrial SSDs can range from -40 degrees Celsius up to 65 degrees celsius with no loss in operational capability. Mean Time Between Failures (MTBF) is set at 3 million hours + (around 342 years, give or take). Operational energy consumption is quoted at 4.27 W Max and 0.82 W Min for the 512 GB version.

Considering how TeamGroup expects their Industrial SSDs to be mainly picked up by industries such as automotive systems, aerospace equipment, military, and AI machines, support for AES256 bit encryption / TCG Opal 2.0 is also included, paired with error correction algorithms. Interestingly, TeamGroup is only offering a 3-year limited warranty with its Industrial SSDs. No word on pricing was available at time of writing.