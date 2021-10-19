TeamGroup Introduces New T-Force Vulcan DDR5 Memory Kits

In a further expansion to its portfolio, TeamGroup today introduced its T-Force Vulcan DDR5 memory kits. The kits are available in single or dual-channel configurations, with maximum frequencies ascending to 5,200 MHz and maximum capacities of 64 GB (2x 32 GB) and the lowest memory density per stick standing at 16 GB. There is a choice of two heat spreader colors, volcanic red or black, with a black PCB in both options.

TeamGroup chose to use a non-RGB design, inspired by the company's own aluminum-based heatsinks. TeamGroup already has prospective buyers covered with RGB options in the DDR5 memory field, however; the company has recently introduced their T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 memory, which slots in higher in TeamGroup's product stack - and offers faster, 5,600 MHz speeds.

TeamGroup T-Force Vulcan DDR5 Product Available Capacities Heatspreader Color T-Force Vulcan DDR5 4,800 MHz 1x 16 GB, 1x 32 GB, 2x 16 GB, 2x 32 GB Red or Black T-Force Vulcan DDR5 5,2000 MHz 1x 16 GB, 1x 32 GB, 2x 16 GB, 2x 32 GB Red or Black

The heat spreaders, which bring an aesthetic flourish while helping in heat dissipation, feature a unibody design for higher resistance and more predictable and even heat dispersion paths. TeamGroup says the grooves and inlines were created via a "sophisticated stamping process". It'll be interesting to see how these kits fare in terms of thermals: remember that DDR5 brings changes to memory IC design, with power regulation circuitry now being a part of the DRAM PCB itself.

Interestingly, in its announcement TeamGroup made no remarks regarding warranty of the T-Force Vulcan DDR5 kits. The company has been providing lifetime warranties in some of its DDR4 products. The lack of announcement is likely due to the still nascent DDR5 implementation, and the absence of adequate information regarding DDR5 IC quality; while the company makes no mention of warranty for the T-Force Vulcan kits being announced today, the company reduced warranty of its T-Force Delta DDR5. As TeamGroup put it, warranty "was initially set to be three years, but will be adjusted based on the improvement of raw materials or technology."