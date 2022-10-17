Thermalright Reveals AMD AM5 2-in-1 Secure Frame and Thermal Paste Guard

Cooling specialist Thermalright has launched a new accessory for early adopters of the AMD Ryzen 7000 platform. It's pitching its new AMD AM5 Secure Frame at PC DIYers and enthusiasts looking to optimize their CPU socket. The design certainly has some unique AMD Raphael appeal, as it is precision-made with a notched design to prevent any thermal grease from oozing into your CPU’s crevices.

CPU frame accessories have gained some favor with Intel PC DIYers in 2022 due to how the LGA1700 socket and processors (Alder Lake, Raptor Lake) are designed. Products such as the Thermal Grizzly Contact Frame, or, indeed, some Thermalright designs, are said to lower Alder Lake CPU temperatures by as much as 10 degrees Celsius by preventing CPU integrated heat spreader (IHS) flexing and bending.

As far as we know there is no need for this type of support frame on the AMD AM5 platform. AMD’s new CPU has an extremely thick IHS, but it comes with other drawbacks.

(Image credit: Thermalright)

Thermalright doesn’t offer any explanation about why Socket AM5 users will be attracted to its new AM5 Secure Frame, which is available in black or red. It released the product without fanfare (or a press release) and the product page is extremely spartan, with just a smattering of tech specs. However, the design plainly features an internal void that echoes the shape of the new Ryzen 7000 series CPUs. The notches, as long as the design is precise enough, will act very much like the Noctua Paste Guard for Ryzen 7000, but with a much more rigid and premium design.

The AM5 Secure Frame is made from a block of aluminum alloy, with black or red finish. It measures 75 x 56 x 7.5mm and weighs 45g. Thermalright bundles it with 2g of its TF7 thermal grease and an L-shaped screwdriver for fitting. A warranty of six years is provided, but we don’t currently have pricing and availability. For reference, Thermalright's latest Intel LGA1700-BCF CPU 'Bending Corrector Aluminum Frame' is listed for $14.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab), so it will likely be priced similarly.

(Image credit: Thermalright)

Thermalright doesn’t offer up any purported benefits for using the new AM5 Secure Frame, which is an interesting new marketing ploy. Hopefully, we'll get to see some independent third party reviews or investigations regarding its qualities soon.