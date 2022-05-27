Thermal Grizzly's Contact Frame Reduces Alder Lake Temps by 10 Degrees Celsius

Independent test results of Thermal Grizzly's contact frame for Intel's LGA1700 socket show that using the simple device can reduce the temperature of Intel's overclocked Core i9-12900K processor by 10 degrees Celsius. In addition, the results emphasize that the device can significantly improve overclocking potential of Alder Lake processors.

It turned out that the independent loading mechanism (ILM) of Intel's LGA1700 socket can deflect CPU's integrated heat spreader (IHS) and significantly reduce its ability to transfer heat from the die to a cooling system (thus reducing the overclocking potential of the CPU). As a result, numerous methods and mods emerged to solve the issue and lower Alder Lake's temperature. Several companies have also released various tools to prevent Alder Lake's bending, but their efficiency has mixed feedback. Furthermore, Intel says that deflection does not cause any issues. In contrast, mods can void a warranty; this almost guarantees that large companies will not modify Intel's socket of its ILM mechanism.

Thermal Grizzly and Roman 'der8auer' Hartung teamed up for the 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame (opens in new tab) product (TG-CF-i12G) that replaces Intel's recommended ILM with a milled piece of aluminum that presses the processor evenly on all sides and is thus promises to prevent bending. Our colleagues from Igor's Lab (opens in new tab) took the Contact Frame for a spin, and the results turned out to be quite inspiring.

Thermal Grizzly's Contact Frame for LGA1700 CPUs can reduce the temperature of Intel's Core i9-12900K CPU with P-cores operating at 5.0 GHz, deactivated E-cores, and DDR5-7000 memory from 70.48 degrees Celsius to 60.29 degrees Celsius, or by 10.19 degrees Celsius in Prime95 stress test with Small FFT. In addition, the testers used Alphacool's XPX Aurora all-in-one liquid cooling system.

By contrast, 1-mm washers dropped the temperature by 5.40 degrees Celsius, and Alphacool's backplate lowered the temperature by 5.11 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the contact frame and the backplate reduced temperatures by 6.34 degrees Celsius. As a result, thermal Grizzly's 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame works more efficiently alone than in combination with a custom backplate.

But Thermal Grizzly's 12th Gen CPU Contact Frame is not cheap. It costs €39.90 in Germany ($36 without VAT), so everyone will have to decide whether a 10 degrees Celsius difference in temperatures is worth this price.