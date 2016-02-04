Thermaltake Launches '3DMakers' 3D Printable Case Accessories Website

Thermaltake, makers of power supplies, cooling solutions and computer chassis, announced the launch of a new webpage where it will share printable 3D models of accessories for its cases, designed by the company, and by members of the modding community.

Thermaltake said that the 3DMakers website is a “platform for DIY and Modding enthusiasts.” It will host 3D models of various computer case components that can be downloaded and printed with a 3D printer.

The first set of available accessories are designed for Thermaltake’s Core P5 chassis. The company designed fan brackets, optical drive bays of different sizes, and LED strip holders for the case. Thermaltake said it will add more PC-related components to the 3DMakers webpage at some undisclosed point in the future. In the meantime, users are free to submit their own designs to be hosted on 3DMakers, although the company said only content that adheres to its four core values -- “Excellent Quality, Unique Design, Diverse Combinations, and Boundless Creativity” -- will be hosted on the site.

In addition to hosting 3D models, Thermaltake said 3DMakers will also be a hub for sharing images and videos of your case mod projects.

Thermaltake’s 3D printable accessories are available now at 3DMakers.Thermaltake.com. There is already a small gallery of case mods to admire in the gallery, too.

