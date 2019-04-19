Thermaltake Releases Threadripper-Specific Floe Riing RGB 360

Thermaltake today released a new AMD Ryzen Threadripper (TR4) version of the Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition CPU Cooler that we tested over a year ago. Creatively called the Floe Riing RGB 360 TR4 Edition, an expansive new coldplate represents its biggest hardware change.

Evolutionary changes from our review include a new TT RGB PLUS Software that accepts voice commands, synching with Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Razer Synapse 3 (Razer Chroma). Thermaltake produced a video to show its many available lighting effects.

Putting the cart before the horse, Thermaltake has not yet stocked these at its own premium web store, and searches of the usual sites revealed nothing other than the previously-mentioned TT Premium Edition cooler with its round cold plate and TR4 adapter. Buyers hoping to find the new, TR4 exclusive model should start searching for it under part number "CL-W235-PL12SW-A," probably with those quotation marks since most search engines treat hyphens as an excuse to show you something else.

