Thermaltake Releases Threadripper-Specific Floe Riing RGB 360

by

Thermaltake today released a new AMD Ryzen Threadripper (TR4) version of the Floe Riing RGB 360 TT Premium Edition CPU Cooler that we tested over a year ago. Creatively called the Floe Riing RGB 360 TR4 Edition, an expansive new coldplate represents its biggest hardware change.

Evolutionary changes from our review include a new TT RGB PLUS Software that accepts voice commands, synching with Amazon Alexa Voice Service and Razer Synapse 3 (Razer Chroma). Thermaltake produced a video to show its many available lighting effects.

Putting the cart before the horse, Thermaltake has not yet stocked these at its own premium web store, and searches of the usual sites revealed nothing other than the previously-mentioned TT Premium Edition cooler with its round cold plate and TR4 adapter. Buyers hoping to find the new, TR4 exclusive model should start searching for it under part number "CL-W235-PL12SW-A," probably with those quotation marks since most search engines treat hyphens as an excuse to show you something else.

.

You'd Also Like

About the author
Thomas Soderstrom

Thomas Soderstrom is a Senior Staff Editor at Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews cases, cooling, memory and motherboards.

Read more
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Cooler Master Builder's Bundle Giveaway
  2. Cooler Master Bundles Three ARGB Fans Into One Rectangular Frame
  3. EK Releases Full Cover Water Block for Asus ROG Maximus XI Hero Motherboard
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2019 Purch All Rights Reserved.