Thermaltake's SPM Can Now Remotely Shut Down Your System

We have already analyzed the SPM platform along with the DPS G PC App 2.0 in our recent Thermaltake Toughpower DPS G 1200W PSU review. We cannot say that the DPSApp managed to impress us, mostly because of some annoying bugs that we found, but still, the app offers a significant amount of information, and on top of that, it allows you to change the fan profile, albeit with a limited number of options (only three).

Thermaltake announced the addition of a new function to the SPM platform: the ability to remotely shut down or restart a system that's equipped with a DPS G unit. Moreover, you can now remotely schedule a shutdown of your system either through the SPM Cloud service or through the corresponding mobile application.

According to Thermaltake, this new function enhances the security protection of a system because once you receive a warning alert when the DPSApp detects a problem in the PSU's operation, you have the ability to remotely turn off the system in order to avoid further damage. An interesting fact is that you can control multiple DPS G units simultaneously through the SPM platform. This will surely save you some time in case you want to turn off or schedule a shutdown of multiple systems.

A variety of software applications offer a remote shutdown option, so naturally Thermaltake highlighted the combination of a warning alert with the option to shut down through the SPM service. However, it would be far more interesting if Thermaltake also offered a remote wake option to its digital PSUs. Such a function, though, also needs hardware modifications, besides code. During last year's Computex (2015) we saw a similar PSU (called Pi) announced by Cryorig, with a release date pointing to this summer. However, most likely this project has been abandoned or stalled because we haven't hear anything new about it.

On Thermaltake's site, you will find an interesting video that shows the shutdown/restart function of the SPM platform in action.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

