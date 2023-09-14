This RTX 4090-Powered Gaming Laptop is $700 Off: Real Deals

With the double-threat of size and power, the Dell Alienware m18 is a formidable beast and priced at $3,299 after a sizable $700 discount makes it a little more reasonable as a desktop replacement laptop. The m18 has a large 18-inch screen with a very high 480Hz refresh rate, which thanks to the RTX 4090 should be achievable in more games than what a lesser GPU could achieve.

A more affordable laptop sees the Dell G16 priced at $949, much closer to the best laptops under $1000. Sporting some tech from the last generation of CPUs and GPUs the G16 rocks an Intel Core i7-12700H processor as well as Nvidia's RTX 3060 mobile GPU which is still more than capable of playing many of the latest games on reasonable graphics settings.

Powered by an RTX 4070 GPU and Intel Core i7-13700H processor, the Dell Alienware x16 comes in at $1,999 after a $400 discount. This is a very capable laptop and scooches in at under $2000 with this discount, but uses the very latest hardware to power its 16-inch Quad-HD screen to show off the latest AAA games.

See below for more of today's deals.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Dell Alienware m18 ()RTX 4090) Gaming Laptop: now $3,299 at Dell (was $3,999)

An absolute beast of a machine with somewhat over-the-top specs for a laptop. The Alienware M18 features the most powerful graphics card available - Nvidia's RTX 4090, and AMD's Ryzen 9 7945HX CPU for unrivaled performance. The M18 also features a massive 64GB of DDR5 RAM, a 2TB SSD, and a very large 18-inch display with a super-fast 480Hz refresh rate.

Dell G16 (RTX 3060) Gaming Laptop: now $949 at Dell (was $1.299)

The gaming laptop from Dell features a 16-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate for a smooth gaming experience. Featuring internal hardware from the last generation this gaming laptop contains an Intel Core i7-12700H processor as well as Nvidia's RTX 3060 mobile GPU. Other hardware specifications include 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD.



Dell Alienware x16 (RTX 4070) Gaming Laptop: now $1,999 at Dell (was $2,399)

A powerful Alienware gaming laptop from Dell that comes with a Quad-HD 16-inch screen with a blisteringly fast 240Hz refresh rate - ideal for smooth gameplay. Powering the laptop is an Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia RTX 4070 graphics card, 16GB LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD to store your games.

Dell XPS 15 (RTX 4070) Laptop: now $2,399 at Dell (was $2,999)

Sporting a luscious 15.6-inch OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, the Dell XPS 15 also comes with an Intel Core i9-13900H processor, Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of DDR5 RAM and a 1TB SSD.

Alienware Aurora R15 (RTX 4080) Gaming Desktop: now $2,199 at Dell (was $2,699)

One of Dell's most powerful gaming desktops is heavily discounted and on offer for less for a limited period. The Alienware Aurora R15 features Nvidia's RTX 4080 GPU and a powerful CPU in the form of Intel's 16-core Core i7-13700KF processor. Other hardware specs include 16GB of DDR5 memory and a 512GB SSD with a 1TB HDD for extra storage.

Looking for more deals?