Threadripper Pro 5000WX CPUs Arrive In China, 64 Cores For $7,000

According to a Tweet by Hoang Anh Phuh (opens in new tab), AMD's 7nm Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5000WX processors with Zen 3 cores are finally selling in China. However, prices are incredibly high compared to its Zen 2 predecessors, with pricing on the 64-core model double that of the Ryzen Threadripper 3990X's MSRP of $4,000. For now, take these results with a grain of salt. There is a possibility that these prices are not official. Thankfully these extreme price hikes are only regulated in China for now. Hopefully, we won't see the same phenomenon in other markets.

Starting with the cheapest models, the 24-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5965WX is on sale for 17,200 CNY or $2,572. The 32-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5975WX is going for 24,000 CNY or $3,589, and the 64-core Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX has a substantially higher price at a whopping 47,000 CNY or $7,029.

These prices are substantially higher than the full MSRP of AMD's previous generation Ryzen Threadripper Pro 3000WX parts. For example, the 32-core Threadripper Pro 3975WX sells for $2,749, and the 64-core Threadripper Pro 3995WX costs "just" $5,489. Unfortunately, there is no 24-core model to compare results.

Prices on Threadripper Pro 5000WX are pretty high and not a value bargain like AMD's mainstream Ryzen 5000 chips. Nonetheless, the core-heavy chips will appease prosumers and workstation users that need firepower for heavy tasks, such as rendering, image, video manipulation, etc.

AMD has the HEDT market hostage since Intel, at this time has nothing to compete within this market. In addition, HEDT processors are slowly disappearing from the market, according to some reports. Admittedly, it's been a while since we've seen a new HEDT platform from Intel or AMD. Nonetheless, AMD's commitment to the HEDT stands firm as the chipmaker has already shared a client roadmap detailing the next-generation Threadripper chips with Zen 4 cores, which may arrive in 2023.