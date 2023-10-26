Threadripper Pro 7985WX Is Over 20% Faster Than Threadripper Pro 5995WX In Geekbench 6

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 7000 (Storm Peak) and 7000 Pro series, which will fight for a spot on the list of best CPUs for workstations, will arrive on November 21. However, someone has benchmarked the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX, the 64-core SKU, in Geekbench 6, allowing us to see how it stacks up against the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX (Chagall) and Xeon Platinum 8490H (Sapphire Rapids) processors.

The 5nm Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX replaces the existing 7nm Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. Hence, the Zen 4 monster retains the 64-core, 128-thread configuration. Besides the architecture upgrade, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX has higher clock speeds. AMD has tuned the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX's base and boost clock to 3.2 GHz and 5.1 GHz, respectively. That's an 18.5% improvement on the base clock and 13.3% on the boost clock compared to the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. The cache system is slightly different because Zen 4 doubles the L2 cache, so the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX has twice as much L2 cache as the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. The L3 cache is left unchanged at 256MB.

The upgrades come at a cost, which is reflected in the TDP. While the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX has a 280W TDP, AMD has bumped it up to 350W on the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX. Therefore, the latter can draw up to 25% more power. Other Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX improvements include PCIe 5.0 and DDR5-5200 support over the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX's PCIe 4.0 lanes and DDR4-3200 memory.

Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX Benchmarks

Swipe to scroll horizontally Processor Single-Core Score Multi-Core Score Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX 2,599 24,780 Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX 2,033 20,105 Xeon Platinum 8490H 1,842 16,308

For comparison, we're using this Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX submission since it's one of the better results, and the tests were performed with a similar version of Geekbench 6 on a similar version of Windows 11 Pro 64-bit. The only Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX submission is the one unearthed by Benchleaks. Meanwhile, this Xeon Platinum 8490H submission somewhat matches the criteria.

Regarding generational uplift, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX delivered 27.8% higher single-core performance than the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 5995WX. The multi-core performance delta was a bit lower at 23.3%, but still pretty impressive.

Compared to the Xeon Platinum 8490H, the flagship Xeon Sapphire Rapids SKU, the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7985WX exhibited up to 41.1% higher single-core performance and around 51.9% greater multi-core performance.

As we've previously witnessed with the Ryzen Threadripper Pro 7995WX, consumer workloads aren't the best benchmarks for workstation-grade processors. While these brief showings of strength in benchmarks like Geekbench 6 are an okay preview, we should wait for proper reviews before we can say who is faster than who and by how much.