Asus Release Raspberry Pi Competitor Tinkerboard 2 and 2S

The Asus Tinkerboard SBC line is getting a new edition, according to a press release published by Clubic . The new boards, labelled as Tinkerboard 2 and Tinkerboard 2S in the press release, will feature a form factor close to that of the Raspberry Pi .

As of writing, there has been no official announcement from Asus. However, the press release provided by Clubic has plenty of details for any interested parties. It indicates the Tinkerboard 2 and 2S will deliver a performance increase 1.5 times as powerful as the original Tinkerboard.

Both boards are designed to use the Rockchip RK3399 chipset and ARM Mali-T860 MP4 GPU. There will be two options for memory: 2GB and 4GB of dual-channel LPDDR4 but both boards share the same hexa-core package of a dual core Arm Cortex A72 at 2 GHz and a quad core Arm Cortex A53 at 1.5 GHz. The Tinkerboard 2S comes with onboard 16GB flash storage, which should be quicker than typical micro SD cards.

Power comes via a 12V - 19V DC barrel jack instead of the micro USB used in the previous generation. It has both USB 3 Type-C and Type-A interfaces as well as a single full size HDMI output with up to 4K60 support. An additional DisplayPort 1.2 output is provided via the USB C port. Tinkerboard supports wired network connections via a gigabit Ethernet port or wirelessly using 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You can attach peripherals using Bluetooth or electronic components using the 40-pin GPIO header which appears to share the same layout as a Raspberry Pi, but compatibility is unknown at this time.