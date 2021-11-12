SecretLab's Titan XXS Is a Tiny Gaming Chair For Kids or Pets

It seems to be the year of fake products becoming a reality. Following Microsoft making an Xbox Series X mini fridge that sold out instantly, chair company Secret Labs is making a tiny version of its Titan chair, the Titan XXS.



The Titan XXS is a 1:2 scale model of the Titan Evo chair, seemingly aimed at children or ridiculously spoiled pets.



The whole thing started as a joke when SecretLabs posted about a "Titan Xxxxxs" on April Fools' Day, so that you could "pamper your kid or fur baby." The XXS, which will be sold in limited quantities, is not quite as small.





The chair has child-safe locking casters to prevent too much rolling around as well as adjustable-height armrests. This is a working chair that supports people up to 5'2" and 154 pounds (70 kg).

On its site, SecretLabs claims that the Titan XXS is designed as a collectible but can still be used safely by children. It's also backed by a five-year warranty. I don't know who is buying a chair just to put on display, though.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: SecretLabs) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: SecretLabs)





The Titan XXS comes in three colors: stealth (a fancy name for black) in leatherette, while frost blue and plush pink each come in SecretLab's SoftWeave Plus fabric. As of this writing, the stealth option is $299, while the other two cost $319. Blue and black are in stock for shipping now, while the pink version is estimated to ship on December 8.

