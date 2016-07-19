'Rise Of The Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration' Arrives October 11 For PS4, New Content Coming To PC, Xbox One

Nearly a year after the game first came out on the Xbox One last November, Rise of the Tomb Raider will finally come to the PlayStation 4 on October 11. However, Square Enix is repackaging it as Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration. In addition to the main game, the special edition will include new content.

At the top of the list is the addition of a new story titled “Blood Ties.” Lara Croft’s uncle claims that he is the rightful owner of Croft Manor. In an effort to prove him wrong, Lara must search her mansion for proof that she is the real owner of the estate. The story is also available as a virtual reality experience for PlayStation VR (PSVR) so you can explore the manor in first-person. Croft Manor is also the stage for another mode called “Lara’s Nightmare,” where Lara has to rid the mansion of zombies.

The developers at Crystal Dynamics also updated the game’s Endurance Mode to include co-op gameplay. Together, you and a friend can forage for food and supplies during the daytime and then fend off threats at night. If you prefer the single-player campaign, you can try your hand at the new “Extreme Survivor” difficulty. At this setting, there are no checkpoints in the game, and the only way you can save the game is at campfires, but you’ll need to scavenge for resources in order to light the fire.

The edition also comes with some cosmetic items such as remastered version of the Hailstorm pistol and cold-weather gear from Tomb Raider III. There’s also a set of cards that you can activate so that you can play the game with five different skins, including the original Lara Croft model from the 1996 game.

With the exception of the PSVR version of “Blood Ties,” all of the content mentioned above is also available for PC and Xbox One players. If you own the game’s Season Pass, you’ll get them for free as each piece of downloadable content (DLC) comes out.