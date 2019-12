The latest episode of The Tom's Hardware Show is here, and you can catch it on our YouTube channel. Don't want to leave the site? It's embedded right here:





On this episode, Avram Piltch, Paul Alcorn and Andrew E. Freedman talk about Intel's challenges of late, the Xbox Series X and the last minute holiday deals they are considering.

Want to see more? Subscribe to our YouTube channel. Let us know what you want to see discussed next on the show in the comments.