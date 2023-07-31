Top Performing 4TB Gen 4 SSD Drive With Heatsink for Only $258: Real Deals

Here's a great deal for a large capacity Gen 4 SSD with included heatsink for keeping cool under load. This 4TB SSD from Nextorage with included heatsink is reduced in price currently to just $258. One of the best SSDs for PC and PS5, this Gen 4 drive has transfer speeds that make the most of the Gen 4 bandwidth with 7300MB/s read and 6900 MB/s write.

From the same manufacturer and model but with a smaller capacity, the Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD is also reduced to $111. This drive has near identical speeds to the above SSD and is one of the fastest and also cheapest Gen 4 SSDs of this specification that also features an included heatsink.

A Gen 4 drive that's not the fastest kid on the block but still a great SSD, the Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB model is on sale for only $69. That's a fantastic price for 2TBs of capacity that also comes with transfer speeds of 4125MB/s read and 3325MB/s write.

TL;DR — Today’s Best Deals

Today’s best deals in detail

Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD for PS5 and PC: now $258 at Amazon (was $549)

Get some serious storage added to your PS5 or gaming PC with this offer on the Nextorage Japan 4TB SSD. This offer is for the edition that comes with a heatsink. It uses a PCIe Gen 4 x4 interface and has read/write speeds that can reach up to 7300 / 6900 Mbps.

Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD for PS5 and PC: now $111 at Amazon (was $229)

Whether you're looking to expand the storage on your PS5 or want something to spruce up your gaming PC, this offer on the Nextorage Japan 2TB SSD is definitely for you. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7300 / 6900 Mbps and supports PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces.

Solidigm P41 Plus 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD: now $69 at Newegg with promo code (was $169)

With sequential read/write speeds of 4125/3325 MBps, this 2TB drive is great value and performance in one small package. We reviewed the P41 Plus and found it a modest SSD, but at this price, it's a good choice for a second storage or games library drive.







Asus ROG Flow X13 Gaming Laptop RTX 3050: now $799 at Best Buy (was $1,599)

This Asus ROG Flow X13 contains an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card and AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS processor at its heart that is powering a 13.4-inch 1920x1200 WUXGA touchscreen, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. The overall weight of this streamlined laptop is only 2.87 pounds.

Acer Nitro 17 Gaming Laptop: now $1,149 at Amazon (was $1,399)

This large 17-inch gaming laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS Octa-Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB DDR5, and a 1TB SSD. The 17.3-inch QHD display has an IPS panel and 165Hz refresh rate.

