Pre-Sale For TPCast Wireless Adapter For Oculus Rift Begins Monday

TPCast announced that it would begin accepting pre-orders for the Oculus Rift wireless adapter on Monday and begin shipping the hardware the following week.

Last year, TPCast revealed that it had developed a solution for virtual reality headsets that would remove the tether from the equation. The company initially partnered with HTC to offer the wireless system to customers in China, but at CES 2017 we learned that the hardware would be available around the world. It took TPCast most of the year to release its wireless adapter in North America and Europe, but the company accelerated its operations at the tail end of the year.

In September, TPCast started accepting pre-orders from European customers. North American pre-orders for the Vive wireless kits were supposed to start in mid-September, but the launch was delayed while the company established a distribution and support network stateside, which opened in late October.

Before TPCast opened its U.S. headquarters, the company attended Oculus Connect 4 to reveal that its wireless technology would be available for the Oculus Rift before the end of the year. With less than four weeks left in 2017, we were beginning to think that TPCast would miss its projected release timeframe. However, it appears our worries were premature.

“Following the OC4 announcement, TPCAST is excited to announce the availability of the first and only wireless adapter for Oculus Rift HMD. We are committed to the VR market, and we will continue driving the company vision of supporting all VR HMDs,” stated Udi Yuhjtman, TPCAST General Manager of North America. “The adapter provides the Rift VR users a unique, high-quality immersive experience, allowing complete freedom of movement.”

TPCast said that the Wireless Adapter for Rift would sell for $349 and that pre-orders would begin on Monday, December 11. The company expects to begin shipping the first kits the following week on December 18.