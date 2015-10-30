'Tribes' Series Free To Download As Part Of 21-Year Anniversary

If you had any plans for the weekend, you might want to put them on hold. Hi-Rez Studios, the development team behind the free-to-play game Tribes Ascend is celebrating 21 years of the Tribes series by offering the entire lineup for free.

All in all, that's a total of eight games spanning over two decades. The original game, Earthsiege, was developed by Dynamix and put the player in control of the large HERC machines against the highly advanced Cybrid AI machines.

For the next two games, the series focused on the conflict between the humans piloting the HERCs and their fight against the Cybrids. In 1998, the game Starsiege: Tribes switched to a multiplayer-only format with its first-person shooter gameplay. Since then, the game stuck with first-person action all the way to the latest release in 2012, Tribes Ascend, a free-to-play game.

EarthsiegeEarthsiege 2StarsiegeStarsiege: TribesTribes 2Tribes: Aerial AssaultTribes VengeanceTribes Ascend

What Hi-Rez Studios didn't mention is how long the offer will last, so if you're looking for some nostalgia, it's best to get the offer as soon as possible.

