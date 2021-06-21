Save $7 on Uctronics Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit This Prime Day

Starting off with a new microcontroller and going beyond flashing LEDs is often difficult for new makers. Uctronics Raspberry Pi Pico starter kit offers a curated path from flashing LEDs to sensors and LCD screens and now this kit has $7 off, taking it down to $36 for everything you need to get started.

Contained inside a handy plastic case are PIR sensors, WS2812B NeoPixels, 16 x 2 LCD screen and of course a pre-soldered Raspberry Pi Pico. This is a great start for younger makers keen to learn new skills over the summer break.

Uctronics Raspberry Pi Pico Starter Kit: was $42.99, now $35.99 at Amazon

A great start to your maker journey begins with a good kit and Uctronics' Raspberry Pi Pico starter kit is a curated learning kit designed to follow the projects in the Official Raspberry Pi Starter Book. From LEDs to Infrared sensors, this kit has it all for budding makers.View Deal

The kit contains a pre-soldered Raspberry Pi Pico and a breadboard ready for projects. We have the traditional LEDs and push buttons along with PIR sensors, buzzers and an I2C 16 x 2 LCD display.

Also included are jumper wires, used to make electrical connections between the Pico and the components, and all of this can be safely stowed away in the included plastic box.

