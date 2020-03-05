Valve Index Will Be In Stock Again Monday March 9

The Valve Index VR headset is currently the best VR headset for PCs, except that it hasn't been available for some time now. Valve says that the shortages are due to the Coronavirus, which has made it difficult to keep supplies high.

Valve has emailed interested users that the headset will be available for order again through Steam on Monday March 9th at 10am PT. However, Valve also noted that "we expect available stock to sell out on Monday. All purchases beyond this initial quantity will be fulfilled in the order in which they are received, as supplies increase over the coming months."

Valve Index will be back in stock (in very limited quantities) on Monday... This feels like the early days of amiibo all over again, but more expensive. 🤪 pic.twitter.com/4BC3md1oLIMarch 4, 2020

One thing to note is that the upcoming Half-Life: Alyx game is coming out on March 23rd, and it will be included for free if you purchase the full $999 Valve Index kit with two controllers and two base stations.

Although it's not particularly promising that Valve expects the Index headsets to sell out the day they're back, it is a good sign for VR gaming -- clearly there is still interest in the category.