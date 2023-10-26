Valve Releases SteamVR 2.0 With New UI

Valve released SteamVR 2.0 last night, following a month-long beta period. Now, the new version of Valve's OS for headsets has a flash new UI and many of the features found in the Steam client for PC and Steam Deck.
"In this release we’re bringing all of what’s new and exciting on the Steam platform into VR," Valve wrote in a blog post highlighting the announcement. "This is our first big step in a larger ongoing effort to better unify the Steam ecosystem for all users, providing a more consistent experience across devices. This update also allows us to add new Steam features in the future much faster and more frequently."
The UI refresh is the biggest deal, making it easier to navigate with controllers (including using the keyboard with the controllers), rather than needing a keyboard and mouse to launch games.
Here are the major features that Valve is showcasing in the new release:
- Most of the current features of Steam and Steam Deck are now part of SteamVR
- Updated keyboard with support for dual-cursor typing, new languages, emojis, and themes
- Integration of Steam Chat and Voice Chat
- Improved Store that puts new and popular VR releases front and center
- Easy access to Steam notifications
The new version of SteamVR also fixes a number of bugs across the client and on Linux systems, makes adjustments for headsets from Meta, and features updates for Valve Index controller firmware.
Notably, the new VR update is launching on its own, without any hardware to accompany it. Back in September, Valve slipped some radio hardware through South Korean regulators, and with the company denying a Steam Deck 2 anytime soon, that turned many tech enthusiast's eyes towards a successor to the Valve Index or the rumored "Deckard" standalone VR headset, which wouldn't need to be hooked up to a PC.
All headsets compatible with SteamVR should work with this update, which makes SteamVR feel a lot more like a part of the same ecosystem as the Steam Deck and Steam Client for PC.
AH, YES! FINALLY!
Man... I need to unpack and setup the room for VR soon, so I can check out the new stuff. Everything in the new version sounds so friggen good.
The steam UI update is very welcome though.
HL2, at the time, might've been the most anticipated PC game. Valve said, "You wanna play HL2? NP, just pay us for the software AND DOWNLOAD THIS NEW PLATFORM WE CALL STEAM."
~Don't tell me about how there were games like CS and others that came out before it on Steam, I know, I was one of the first users.
The masses bought into it, many reluctantly, and Valve changed how PC games were sold, delivered and managed.
Much like Microsoft did with licensing it's Windows instead of outright selling it to manufacturers, it was a homerun decision.
Fast-forward to today and I think Valve has this same chance again.
All they have to do is say, "You wanna play HL3? NP, just pay us for the software AND BUY THIS AWESOME NEW VR HEADSET BECAUSE HL3 IS VR ONLY."
Agree?
This! The Quest 2 honestly does everything the original Vive does, but better and with features it doesn't have. It also costs less than a modern game console, and SIGNIFIGANTLY less than the Vive did at launch. As someone who owned a Vive at launch, pretty much any VR headset from the past few years will be a significant upgrade to the Vive. Even just getting a headset that uses RGB stripe subpixels to fix the horrible screendoor that the Vive suffered from would be worth the upgrade.