Steam VR Collectibles: Digital Keepsakes In VR

Valve recently introduced SteamVR Home (limited beta), which allows you to choose a virtual home environment and customize it to suit your personality. Now you can decorate your space with items from the VR titles in your Steam catalog. By the second week of June, the company rolled the new SteamVR Home out to everyone. It's still in beta, though, which means that you can expect to see plenty of updates in the coming weeks and months.

One such update rolled out today--SteamVR Collectibles, which allows you to decorate your SteamVR Home environment with keepsakes from your favorite VR games. Valve partnered with a handful of developers to create items for SteamVR Home out of their game assets. The first wave of collectibles includes items from the following titles:

Valve said that the “first wave of Collectibles would be made available to players based on ownership or playtime.” It’s unclear if future collectibles will be distributed differently.

There are a couple of different types of SteamVR Collectibles for you to unlock. For example, I-illusions contributed the helmet that your avatar wears while playing Space Pirate Trainer. Instead of making the helmet a prop to put on display, I-illusions opted to create an avatar accessory out of the helmet model.

Stress Level Zero provided a statue of Gunther, the robot that greets you in the landing environment for Hover Junkers.

SteamVR Collectibles are available now, and if you already own the titles above, the collectibles should be in your inventory. Valve said the current crop of Collectibles “is just the beginning.”