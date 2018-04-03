HTC Offering Vive Pro Accessories Pack With Controllers, Base Stations (Update: Now $299)

Updated, 04/03/2018, 8:35am PT: HTC officially revealed the Vive Pro Starter Kit, which includes the controllers and base stations, as described below, and will be available on April 5. However, the announced price is much lower than the one we discovered last week. We reported that the starter kit would be $450, but HTC revealed today that the kit would be $299.

In a blog post, the company wrote:

"After reading your feedback, we’ve realized we created some confusion that we want to address today. First, we introduced Vive Pro as an HMD-only upgrade because it represented the quickest path to market for the new headset. Since Vive Pro works with both SteamVR 1.0 and 2.0 tracking, we believed an HMD-only upgrade was the right option for the most demanding VR user, as well as VR arcades and enterprises that already use Vive.But what we didn’t outline was a clear path for everyone else. We have also seen feedback related to existing accessories prices for 1.0 base stations and controllers.So today we’re announcing the Vive Pro Starter Kit available on Vive.com starting April 5. This bundle pairs the Vive Pro HMD and two Vive 1.0 controllers and two 1.0 base stations for $1099 (USD, regional prices vary)."

HTC also sweetened the pack-in deal for the Vive Pro. It still doesn't include a copy of 'Fallout 4 VR' like the original Vive does, but the new headset now includes a full-year of Viveport (up from six months) and a $100 Viveport credit.

Original article, 3/27/2018, 1:15pm PT:

The HTC Vive Pro is an HMD-only upgrade kit, but you can buy controllers and base stations to go along with it. Though, for the price HTC is asking, you’re better off buying a classic Vive headset with your Vive Pro order.

Last week, HTC revealed that the Vive Pro upgrade kit would cost $800 for just the HMD and new Link Box. The company did not release a full-package for the headset, which means you need to use the base stations and controllers from an original Vive headset to use the new one.

HTC said that it would release a full kit later this year, which would include the Vive Pro along with updated SteamVR Tracking 2.0 base stations and controllers with Triad Semiconductor’s latest Steam VR sensors. But if you want a Vive Pro now, and you don’t own a standard Vive, you can buy an accessory bundle at checkout, which would give you a complete Vive kit.

The HTC Vive accessory page doesn’t list any accessories for the Vive Pro, but if you add the new HMD to your store cart, you’ll find the Vive – Pro Headset Accessories Starter Kit listed in the Recommended Products box below your inventory. The pack includes two Vive base stations and two Vive controllers, but they appear to be the standard black Vive controller, not the updated blue controllers that should ship with the full Vive Pro package later this year.

More Outrageous Pricing

Unfortunately, we see no compelling reason to buy the Vive – Pro Headset Accessories Starter Kit. It's unnecessarily expensive and there's a better deal on the table.HTC is asking $450.47 for the package, which is approximately $80 cheaper than buying the controller and base stations a-la-carte. But for less than $50 more, you could just buy a whole Vive system, which gives you a backup HMD (or one to let your friends play with), and a copy of Fallout 4 VR to add to your content library. Either way, you're looking at $1,250+ to get into a Vive Pro if you're starting from nothing, which is a hard pill to swallow.