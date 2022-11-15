Vivian Lien Joins Intel to Build Arc Discrete Graphics Business

Vivian Lien has announced (opens in new tab) that she has joined Intel’s Visual Compute Group. Lien was most recently a VP of Alienware and Dell Gaming, but became a name at the forefront of PC industry marketing during her lengthy spell at Asus. In her new position, Lien aims to build the fortunes of the Intel Arc discrete graphics business, and she looks like a good choice for this role. Incidentally, this high profile appointment looks like another nail in the coffin to the rumors suggesting the demise or running down of the Intel Arc discrete graphics business.

Lien built her name and reputation at Asus, leading the PC and components giant’s marketing efforts for years. The PC industry partnerships built during her rise through Asus (ending up as Global Head of Marketing, Gaming), will have been instrumental in becoming a VP at Alienware and Dell Gaming. PC industry watchers will note that Lien’s appointment at Alienware and Dell was to fill the significant void precipitated by Frank Azor’s move to AMD gaming.

(Image credit: Vivian Lien)

Now it looks like Intel has need of Lien’s experience and extensive partnerships in the gaming PC business. If Intel truly wants to succeed in commercializing discrete graphics cards, selling into pre-built machines is as vitally important as selling to PC DIYers, enthusiasts and gamers.

In her LinkedIn post about her new role at Intel, Lien said that at the time of the announcement she has already enjoyed her first week with the Intel graphics team. “I can't wait to build the Intel Arc graphics business,” she wrote, before promising “much more to come.” So, it looks like Lien will be important to promoting and the success of Intel Arc Battlemage discrete graphics cards, as well as getting Intel PC building partners to pre-install these products. Of course, Battlemage needs to be a worthwhile step above Alchemist, and competitive with AMD and Nvidia products, too.

Sign of Confidence in the Intel Arc Graphics Cards Business

Lien’s high profile Intel appointment is important for another reason. During the summer, rumors swelled regarding the winding down of the Intel Arc discrete graphics business. Intel execs were reasonably fast to deny any impending closure or scaling back of Arc development, but their denials and rebuttals weren’t believed by everyone.